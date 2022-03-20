During these seemingly dark days for government transparency, it’s reassuring to know that smart, committed people are keeping watch for violations like secret meetings, mishandled public records and deleted texts.

Friday morning, the resolve was palpable as some of the state’s staunchest open-government advocates gathered for the Washington Coalition for Open Government‘s annual Sunshine Breakfast and awards program. The public has a right to know how its representatives are spending public resources and negotiating policy. That’s a fundamental tenet of democracy. As WashCOG board President Emeritus Toby Nixon said in a video tribute, “How do we know what needs to be changed about our government if we don’t know what the government is doing?”

Still, there will always be elected officials and public employees who will try to cloak their actions in secrecy. That’s why we need coalitions like WashCOG ⁠ — a broad, ideologically diverse coalition of citizens, advocates, lawyers, journalists, government officials and others devoted to defending and strengthening the state’s open records and open meetings laws.

Most recently, the coalition successfully took the Washington State Redistricting commissioners to court to hold them accountable for backroom negotiations of new political district boundaries. In the settlement, commissioners agreed to reforms for future redistricting efforts. Lawmakers should use the agreement as a guide to enact reforms to ensure future Redistricting Commissions put people before political party.

WashCOG’s early intervention makes it likelier they’ll take up the task.

Nixon, a Kirkland City Council member and former state lawmaker, was recognized Friday for his tireless work to defend and advance the public’s right to know. The coalition renamed the distinction, formerly the James Madison award, in his honor.

WashCOG Treasurer Ed Clark received the James Andersen Award for his efforts advancing the work of the coalition.

Seattle Times staff received the Kenneth Bunting Award for its news and editorial coverage of the city of Seattle’s bungling of public-records requests, including former Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan’s missing text messages that would have shed light on city officials’ handling of the Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone during the summer of 2020.

These honorees are an inspiration for anyone to exercise their rights to information at every level of government. It is up to all of us to ensure Washington’s public officials honor their legal and ethical obligations to do the people’s work in the light of day.

Editor’s note: Times Editorial Page Editor Kate Riley is a member of the Washington Coalition for Open Government board.