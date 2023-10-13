There was a time, not long ago, when goings-on in juvenile court were considered small-time, inconsequential.

But decades of research showing how often kids in youth courts eventually graduate to state prison have made the stakes clear. So, it’s sound public policy to divert as many young people from that path as possible, especially those charged with low-level crimes.

That’s not to say all juvenile diversion programs work. Considering their potential, and the money King County is spending on them — $13.5 million since 2021 — tracking their impact is essential. But reports of lax oversight have dogged the effort, a self-inflicted wound that is likely to undercut trust among voters and, possibly, the program’s survival.

Known as Restorative Community Pathways, the initiative could be groundbreaking, even revolutionary. The nonprofits that comprise it are grassroots and community-focused, rather than institutional and bureaucratic. A board of young people informs decision-making and priorities. The vision is holistic, operating from the premise that if a kid doesn’t have enough to eat, or a safe place to live, crime diversion must address those needs too. Last year, the Pathways program paid for a family of five to live in a hotel for a month after they’d been evicted from their home.

That’s an example of heading off future problems by looking upstream, not a bad thing. But it requires a degree of autonomy that makes fiscal stewards twitchy.

Troubled by “reports of financial fraud, lack of performance metrics, and gravely worrying anecdotes” about the community groups doing this work — including one staffer who embezzled more than $890,000 — King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn recently requested a formal audit.

Washington’s State Auditor Pat McCarthy begged off — mainly because there isn’t enough data to evaluate. That is significant.

“The program appears to have been designed to collect only limited and general information about the youth that participate,” she wrote. “Without more robust and detailed program data, assessing the program’s effectiveness would be quite challenging.”

You can’t put it more plainly. The state auditor says there’s no way to judge whether or not King County’s ambitious, expensive youth diversion program is working.

King County Executive Dow Constantine and King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion urge patience. They say they have been collecting information about recidivism, but that it’s too early to post those results until more young people have completed the program — late 2024, at the earliest.

In the meantime, they point proudly to Restorative Community Pathways’ work with crime victims. Through the program, 128 residents harmed by youth have received services, including $9,427 in restitution that went to 15 people. It’s not much, but more than many crime victims get.

That’s laudable. But the 17 “navigators” who work with kids also have been channeling young people into the program on their own — rather than receiving all clients through the prosecutor’s office. This may be another example of approaching youth crime holistically. But it’s also surprised prosecutors, filling up slots for kids they’d planned to divert out of court, which undercuts the whole point.

Constantine and Manion nevertheless insist this taxpayer-funded approach will lead to “healing and accountability.”

Let’s hope so. Right now, it’s impossible to know. Meanwhile, the meter is running.