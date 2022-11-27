In the wake of Seattle’s first fatal school shooting in nearly 30 years, it’s understandable for parents to wonder whether the district needs upgraded safeguards like surveillance cameras, metal detectors and threat alert systems.

Even more than new hardware, Seattle families must feel their concerns are being heeded. Students already have called for bolstered mental health services.

Since the Nov. 8 shooting, the district’s response has been a three-pronged approach that includes a safety audit, child well-being council and community action team with input from the mayor’s office and police department. School Superintendent Brent Jones expects their recommendations early next year.

But some parents have asked whether it’s time for progressive Seattle to invest in metal detectors. Fear will push some toward an adamant “yes.” Research, surprisingly, points in the opposite direction.

After a former student murdered 17 kids at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida more than four years ago, analysts at the Rand Corporation studied the evidence on whether metal detectors improve school safety and found it far from convincing.

The WestEd Justice & Prevention Research Center points out that for every 23,034 students scanned in New York City schools, just one “dangerous item,” including guns, was found. Some airports, meanwhile, have had weapon scanner fail rates above 80%.

Advertising

“While metal detectors may provide a visible response to concerns about school safety, there is little evidence to support their effectiveness at preventing school shootings or successfully detecting weapons at schools,” the WestEd researchers wrote.

Jones just wants a solution that works, and he is open to whatever gets us there. But his first inclination is to pour resources toward behavioral health and student well-being, instead of new gadgets. As he put it: “Well children are not involved with violence.”

In coming up with an effective answer to the problem, the superintendent has been largely on his own. More than a week after the fatal shooting at Ingraham, state education officials had offered little substantive guidance, he said.

Yakima had much the same experience around safeguarding schools. Community members, rather than any outside agency, proposed what is now the most robust school security and notification system in the state — a $1 million program that equips all district staffers with a clicker to summon assistance or trigger a lock down.

Yakima also gets a heads-up from the police any time an officer answers a call where a student may have witnessed domestic violence or other traumas at home. And the district does have metal detectors at one alternative school. They have not picked up any weapons, but Yakima Superintendent Trevor Greene believes their presence alone may be a deterrent.

It’s impossible to guarantee that any building is 100% safe. But Yakima’s approach — an extensive notification system, some hardware, and trauma-informed attention to kids in need — covers the bases.

High-tech security and behavioral health services are now integral to public education, as hard as that is to accept. Hiding from this reality would be the most lethal response of all.