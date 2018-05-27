As families of fallen soldiers attest, there are many ways to remember their sacrifice on Memorial Day, a day of remembrance that began 150 years ago.

Jan and Bill Swindle, like many Northwesterners, like to camp on the long weekend.

The Seattle couple often head to Lake Cushman on the southwest edge of Olympic National Park because their son, Staff Sergeant Tracy Melvin, enjoyed camping there as a boy.

Sgt. Melvin, who grew up wanting to be a soldier, was killed by a roadside bomb in Ramadi, Iraq, in 2006 at age 31.

He’s one of nearly 7,000 U.S. soldiers lost in the U.S. military engagement in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan that began in 2001.

They’re among nearly 1.2 million service members killed in American wars since 1775, including more than 950,000 killed in battle and theater.

Enjoy the holiday as you will, but remember the sacrifice these men and women made for country and freedom.

While some of the wars were misguided and disastrous, that doesn’t diminish the sacrifices made or the nation’s gratitude.

This day of remembrance need not be somber. A day in late May was chosen 150 years ago because it’s a fine time of year, when flowers are blooming.

After the Civil War, Union Army General John Logan started the tradition with an order calling on the public to pay respects and decorate soldiers’ graves “with the choicest flowers of springtime.”

Logan’s order is refreshingly open-ended, setting the tone for what’s now a federal holiday when people can pay remembrance however they like:

“In this observance no form or ceremony is prescribed, but posts and comrades will in their own way arrange such fitting services and testimonials of respect as circumstances may permit.”

Karen Black of Puyallup lost her son, Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, 35, in an ambush in Niger in October. She likes the idea of Memorial Day being a positive time, to move forward.

Everyone’s in a different place in their life, so they should spend the day how they like, she said.

“For most people it’s the unofficial start of summer, and I wouldn’t want to take that away from anyone,” she said.

Black’s husband is participating in commemorative events at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, while she’s looking forward to a memorial day in July. There will be a party then to celebrate new chess tables at Puyallup’s Pioneer Park to remember her son, a chess champion.

At a barbecue after Sgt. Black’s memorial service, the family gave out shot glasses printed with his name and “a big ol’ happy face because he had a happy face tattoo on his leg.” They toasted with his favorite whiskey, Laphroaig.

“Just about every single person told me that on Memorial Day they’ll be using his shot glass to remember him,” Black said, choking up.

The Swindles struck a similar tone when asked how they’d like people to honor their son and others.

Jan Swindle suggested people “get to know somebody that’s served and do what they would want you to do.”

Lake Cushman will have to wait this year because a great-grandchild was just born, said Bill Swindle, a Navy veteran who lost an uncle in the Korean War and friends in Vietnam.

Now, “there’s no draft so all of these brave young men and women that are putting their life on the line are volunteering to do so,” he noted. “It’s a profession they chose. I’m sure most of them are very well aware of the sacrifice and danger they’re putting themselves into, so my hat is off to them.”

How should we honor them on Memorial Day?

“Tell people to think about it in their own way, remember the sacrifices that a lot of people made,” he said. “Hopefully there aren’t too many more.”