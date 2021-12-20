Tacoma’s loss is OL Reign’s gain, and the region’s as well. After three seasons of top-flight women’s professional soccer on the make-do pitch of minor-league baseball’s Cheney Stadium, the National Women’s Soccer League franchise will finally have its well-deserved home at Lumen Field, same as the Seattle Sounders.

For the team, this represents a natural progression that has run frustratingly slow. The women of OL Reign, including superstar Megan Rapinoe, have been essential elements in national teams that have won Olympic gold and World Cup titles. Yet the club’s nine-season history is that of a regional vagabond: prior to Cheney, Reign home turf was a decrepit Memorial Stadium at Seattle Center, and Tukwila’s Starfire Sports Complex before that.

It looked like this rambling might end in the South Sound, not Seattle. After they landed in Tacoma in 2019, the city’s Metro Parks dangled a shiny new $300 million soccer-focused “sports village” featuring a 5,500-seat stadium for the Reign. But that was both inadequate and ill-founded. Tacoma sputtered at coming up with the cash, then the pandemic gummed up the process. Along the way, the stadium estimate leapt from $60 million to $158 million when the plan evolved to 10,000 seats because NWSL required more capacity. Even that would have been among the league’s smallest.

It’s for the best. The region should provide its world-class women’s soccer team a first-class showcase. That’s demonstrably possible at Lumen Field, where 27,278 fans turned out to watch a Reign-Sounders doubleheader this season. Regional transit and parking exist for fans traveling to Lumen in a way that would have needed years to create in Tacoma, or elsewhere.

OL Reign can thrive at Lumen. As coach Laura Harvey quoted Rapinoe saying after that Lumen debut, “We deserve it. We deserve this.”

Welcome home. It’s time to Reign.