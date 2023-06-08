If you’re traveling this summer, expect grueling lines and miserable crowds at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Expect an even longer wait for any lasting solution to the problem now that the search for a new airport has ended without a proposed site.

In 2019, the Legislature created a commission to recommend a site. But after fierce opposition from local landowners, tribes and environmentalists at every proposed location, the Legislature passed a law that Gov. Jay Inslee signed last month, ending the commission. Inslee hopes instead to focus on expanding existing infrastructure. But existing infrastructure can only expand so far.

Back at Sea-Tac, construction crowds space, parking is packed, lines can stretch back to the cellphone lot and officials are fighting for every inch of available room. Sweeping renovations and bold new projects are underway. The airport now features live music, enormous window walls with breathtaking views of the Olympic Mountains, local retail, a nursing suite, sleek new bathrooms, pet relief areas, you name it.

Improvements like these have helped Sea-Tac become the best airport in North America, according to this year’s Skytrax airport awards. Problem is, you’d never know it if you find yourself there on the wrong side of Memorial Day.

It’s not Sea-Tac’s fault. The facility sits on just 2,500 acres, the smallest footprint of any major U.S. airport, and is simply too small for the 45.9 million passengers who passed through last year. And because the airport is surrounded by urban development, the only options are rearranging things within the space it already has or expand upward such as by adding four stories to Concourse C.

Sea-Tac officials hope to start a total of 32 projects totaling $10 billion by 2032. Aggressive though it sounds, it’s nowhere near enough. Even if they succeed, the airport will still cap out at an annual capacity of 65 million, airport officials say. Yet by 2050, volume is expected to double to 100 million.

Plus, not every project is a roaring success. The airport unveiled a nearly billion-dollar upgrade to the international arrivals facility last year, but it turns out the facility can only fit 16 of the 20 widebody aircraft it was meant to hold.

Sea-Tac staff are turning as many pressure-release valves as they can think up. The free SEA Spot Saver lets users secure a virtual spot in security checkpoint lines, while the flySEA app offers updates on TSA wait times. The new Park Assist automated parking guidance system (APGS) uses sensors and LED lights to illuminate available spots and there are now 94 EV charging stations. Even so, officials suggest travelers avoid high-traffic periods and plan 45 minutes for parking.

Seattle should be proud to have such an airport. But even the nation’s best can only do so much. State and regional officials need to go back to the drawing board and find an acceptable site for a second airport before NIMBYism breaks the back of the great one we have.