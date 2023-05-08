Child care remains a concern for many parents in Washington, in rural and urban areas alike. That concern is usually centered on access to quality care and its affordability.

A new law signed by the governor will help make child care more accessible and thus, more affordable.

A new law stems from House Bill 1199 and prohibits homeowner associations and landlords of apartment and condominium complexes from banning or unreasonably restricting in-home day care operations.

With an immediate effective date, this could help parents as they search for care options for the summer and beyond.

Until now, many HOAs and private apartment complexes had written into their bylaws and rules language that barred in-home child care businesses. As a result, dozens of providers were fined or threatened with legal action.

In-home child care helps broaden the range of providers. They often provide care for low-income children and families with children who have special needs that can’t be met in large, crowded child care centers. Such providers are desperately needed in rural areas where child care, including nighttime child care, is difficult to find.

Under the bill, sponsored by Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island, and which passed with strong bipartisan support, the child care operations must be licensed by the state and HOAs are held free from liability for any activities that might result in a lawsuit.

The new law is not only good news for those who operate in-home child care businesses and the parents who need them, but also for businesses. Child care is constantly listed as a reason for the shortage of employees that has emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic, though there was a shortage of child care before the pandemic. Child care availability adds to the state’s economy by making a one-income household a two-income household, while giving children a social network, which is instrumental in child development.

Politicians often tout themselves as pro-family and pro-business.

Senn and her fellow legislators understood the needs of both groups and committed themselves to create and pass sound legislation that benefits both.