Robert S. Mueller’s concise speech Wednesday morning — implying that President Donald Trump may indeed have committed the crime of obstruction — was long overdue. Despite his stated reluctance, he must now heed the call to testify before Congress, even if he is unwilling to comment on all aspects of his report. It is too important, because Congress alone is responsible for determining whether wrongdoing occurred.

His 10-minute news conference refreshed a longstanding truth that there were “multiple, systematic efforts to interfere in our election.

“That allegation deserves the attention of every American,” Mueller said in closing, before he turned and walked out without taking questions.

As to whether there was evidence that Trump, or those close to him, tried to obstruct the probe, the special counsel dropped a bigger bombshell: “As set forth in our report … if we had confidence that the President clearly did not commit a crime, we would have said that.”

This lawyerly description must be expanded upon openly before Congress and the American people. The Department of Justice policy that a sitting president cannot be indicted, to which Mueller adhered, renders Congress the only body that can explore this non-exoneration and act upon it.

Mueller was clear, however, that he wants no part of what may come next, reminding all that “it’s important that the office’s written work speaks for itself.” What Congress received is a redacted version of the report, 448 pages explaining the investigation, with specific events and legal considerations detailed.

Every engaged citizen looking for guidance into the debate over potential impeachment or the need for better election security must take the time to learn what Mueller’s team uncovered. The report is immensely significant even in its redacted form.

Set aside, for a moment, Trump’s “Witch Hunt” rantings, or that Mueller’s remarks appeared a calculated rebuke to statements made by Attorney General William Barr regarding the probe. The report’s thorough accounting tells us the direction the nation is lurching and how Barr sabotaged his own credibility by offering a misleading characterization of the probe’s conclusions. After comparing what the report actually says to how Barr has spun it, it’s clear why there have been calls to impeach the Attorney General.

Beyond even that momentous possibility, however, is the importance of understanding the persistence of the threat to American democracy from foreign attack. The euphemism “Russian meddling” has become shorthand for the interference in the 2016 election. That phrase understates the problem and must be retired. As the full Mueller report makes clear, there was a prolonged and deliberate attempt to undermine American democracy through destabilizing how we select a president.

In its wake, our national discourse is distressingly pockmarked by belligerence and cries of “fake news” designed to sow mistrust in the factual reporting of events. This is the light in which we should examine Trump’s inflammatory comments and name-calling. The Mueller report explains what the president continues to obfuscate: how Russia pushed us to this brink.

In the space of a few hours Thursday, the president bewilderingly tweeted that he “had nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected,” then told reporters that “Russia didn’t help me at all. Russia, if anything, I think, helped the other side.”

Mueller’s clarity illustrates how this president is still working to mislead America.

“Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election principally through two operations,” his report states on its first page. “First, a Russian entity carried out a social media campaign that favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Second, a Russian intelligence service conducted computer-intrusion operations against entities, employees, and volunteers working on the Clinton Campaign and then released stolen documents.”

It isn’t enough for Mueller to urge Americans to devote time to read all 448 pages, although that remains excellent advice. To ensure his words ring out as strongly as the president’s double-talk, he must speak them before Congress and the nation.