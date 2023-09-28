A federal government shutdown looms because Congress has not passed the 12 annual spending bills for the fiscal year that begins Sunday. Republican leaders and President Joe Biden, a Democrat, had agreed to approve those bills in their deal to raise the debt ceiling earlier this year, but, well, you know how it is.

Avoiding a shutdown ought to be easy, even if those budget bills aren’t ready. On Tuesday, the Senate approved a continuing resolution by a bipartisan vote of 77 to 19. The resolution would continue government funding at current levels through Nov. 17, while adding funds for disaster relief and aid to Ukraine. That would give everyone time to figure something out.

U.S. Sen. Patty Murray, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, helped lead the effort to hammer out that reprieve.

“A shutdown would be nothing short of a catastrophe for American families, our national security and our economy,” the Washington Democrat said in a statement for the committee. “It is critical that we avoid one, and that’s exactly what this bipartisan legislation will do.”

The House needs to go along, though, and House Republican leaders aren’t keen on a continuing resolution at current levels, especially one with more money for Ukraine. Instead, they voted on Tuesday to begin debate on full-year spending bills loaded with provisions that neither the Senate nor the White House would ever accept, even if the House could pass them in time.

McCarthy criticized the Senate resolution for adding money for Ukraine rather than for tighter controls along the U.S.-Mexico border. He probably could add border security funds to the Senate legislation and get enough bipartisan votes for approval, but that would anger a handful of far-right representatives who could oust him from the speakership.

So, the nation stumbles toward a self-inflicted injury. A partial shutdown five years ago slowed the nation’s economy to the tune of $11 billion, according to the Congressional Budget Office. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez, a Democrat from Southwest Washington, has teamed up with Iowa Republican Rep. Zach Nunn to propose requiring the CBO to file a daily report to Congress on the cost of any shutdown that occurs.

That would provide some valuable transparency. Washington’s 53,211 civilian federal employees would confront the cost of a government shutdown every day. So would millions of Americans who rely on government services and support. Congress should have to do the same if McCarthy and his fellow House Republicans can’t get their act together.