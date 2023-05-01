The Puget Sound area is home to dozens of ethnicities and cultures. That diversity is oftentimes celebrated and appreciated.

But that’s apparently not the case with two Metro Transit supervisors, who told two employees not to use their native language, Amharic, openly at work.

A lawsuit filed by the two employees, Daniel Fisseha and Berhanemeskel Gebreselassie, claims they were told that a fellow employee complained that their use of Amharic, a language spoken in their native Ethiopia, made the co-worker feel uncomfortable. The lawsuit also says both men were retaliated against after filing a complaint with the county’s Equal Employment Opportunity office.

Apparently, the two supervisors failed to realize how uncomfortable Fisseha and Gebreselassie, both 15-year employees, would feel being told that a part of who they are is not welcomed at Metro Transit. Employees should be allowed, and in fact, encouraged, to be their authentic selves while at work.

A more rational response would have been for the manager to question the complaining co-worker. What is it about their language that makes you uncomfortable?

Instead of counseling that complainer, Metro sent the Fisseha and Gebreselassie to diversity training.

Advertising

Language and culture are closely linked. An English-only directive disrespects one culture in favor of another.

In a nation where racial polarization is a part of daily life, mandating diversity training can be seen as punishment by some. It’s a way to blame the individual, when it is often the culture of the institution that is reflected by its employees. Workplaces set the norms of acceptable behavior.

For two managers to unilaterally create a “policy” that diminishes employees’ ethnicity contributes to an environment that allows unacceptable managerial practice.

To create a truly inclusive environment, King County — and all employers — must constantly work to develop a culture that not only goes beyond a mission statement on a website, but is so embedded in the fabric of the institution that all decisions center on valuing each employee not only for what they do, but who they are.