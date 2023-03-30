Washington is poised to make history if it passes major restrictions on the sale of semi-automatic weapons. Lawmakers must live up to the promise of this moment and cross the finish line.

On Tuesday, the Senate Law and Justice Committee narrowly passed House Bill 1240, which has already cleared the House. The next step is a full Senate floor vote in April, at which time it would be sent for the governor’s signature.

Even a spokesman for the National Shooting Sports Foundation, which opposes the law, acknowledged the stakes, testifying that the debate over a weapons ban “feels different this year.”

He was talking about the political environment. Though Democrats have been in charge of both legislative houses before, similar attempts to pass gun-sale restrictions have failed. But that was before the names Parkland, Uvalde, El Paso and Buffalo became synonymous with the word “massacre.”

This week another city, Nashville, had its identity permanently marked with the murder of three 9-year-olds and three educators at a church school. They, like many of the other 1,364 victims of mass shootings since 2016, were slaughtered with legally purchased semi-automatic weapons.

The year 2016 was when state Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Mukilteo, first introduced this legislation. He was spurred to act after a 19-year-old in his district murdered three teenagers and wounded another at a house party with an AR-15 purchased several days before.

In every legislative session since, Peterson has raised the bill again. He says it’s kids who have kept the fire for it burning — kids dying in one massacre after another. Kids marching after each.

“Their fear is what drives me,” he said. “We want to stop the next Uvalde, the next Parkland.”

Opponents argue that such restrictions run counter to what the Founders envisioned for America. That is patently absurd. Those men wanted to create a new country, not a place where citizens would have the means to slaughter one another at will.

Opponents dance around vocabulary, complaining that the term assault weapon is “fearmongering,” even though these weapons were explicitly designed to kill. Or they claim that bans on assault weapons are ineffective at stopping people determined to commit murder.

Perhaps. But had this law been in place in 2016, Allen Ivanov would not have been able to buy the AR-15 that killed Anna Bui, Jordan Ebner and Jake Long — at least, not in a Washington store. If we’d made it more difficult, maybe those victims would be alive today. It’s worth trying.

At one point during his sentencing for murder, Ivanov himself blamed the “ease of acquiring a gun” for his crimes.

Heed those words. Pass this law.