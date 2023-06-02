The sad fact is the people of Seattle continue not to receive the level of police service they deserve and have been promised in the City Charter. The Seattle Police Department continues to hire people at a less-than-expected pace while losing even more officers than planned.

On this, Seattleites can’t fault the Seattle City Council. Instead, all eyes should be on Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Despite its history of supporting the defund movement, the council eventually recognized the pressing need to hire more cops. Budgets in recent years included dedicated funds for police recruitment and marketing. Oddly, Harrell doesn’t appear to be in any rush to spend it.

The council set aside $1.8 million for recruitment and retention in 2022. The Harrell administration spent only $327,827. The remaining balance was returned to the city’s general fund to be used for other purposes.

So far this year, the slow pace continues. The council provided $1.5 million for marketing and advertising of police jobs. In the first quarter of the year, the Mayor’s Office — which is leading the hiring effort — has spent only $9,746. That left council members frustrated, especially since the Mayor’s Office earlier this year told them that its “Surge Marketing” phase for new cops would take place from January to March.

“All of our plans of downtown recovery and addressing crimes against small businesses, all of this depends on an adequately staffed police department,” said Councilmember Sara Nelson during a May 23 meeting of the Public Safety and Human Services Committee. “It is distressing to see so little money go out the door.”

Last year, Harrell announced a plan to offer up to $30,000 in hiring incentives for cops from other cities and $7,500 for new recruits. The bonuses are intended to make the department more competitive with other jurisdictions as Harrell tries to meet his goal of increasing the number of sworn officers to 1,450.

According to the latest figures, there are 1,029 fully trained SPD officers, down from 1,339 in 2020. All are focused on responding to 911 calls — gone are the foot and bike patrols and community police teams. Of the overtime incurred in patrol operations, 80% was spent to maintain minimum staffing levels.

Representatives from the Mayor’s Office indicated they are still testing social media messages and will increase marketing spending later this year. They are expected to appear before the council’s Public Safety committee later this month.

On March 8, a letter from downtown business groups to Harrell recommended the formation of a public-private partnership to “augment retention and recruitment strategies (for more police).” The mayor ought to take them up on the offer. The private sector knows a lot about attracting talent.

The mayor must pick up the pace and show progress on police hiring. Council member Lisa Herbold told Harrell’s staff in committee that she appreciated the desire for careful SPD marketing strategies but cautioned that “we are not making the perfect the enemy of the good.”

That is sound advice, and the mayor ought to follow it.