The Seattle City Council should pass a proposed ordinance prohibiting drug possession and use in public places. But that’s not all.

This is a complex issue and, like substance abuse in general, effective drug enforcement and treatment defy easy answers and quick solutions. Ultimately, this move must be part of a comprehensive public health and safety effort and not an urban beautification project that pushes those with substance use disorders and mental health crises deeper into the shadows.

The measure proposed by Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison was initially endorsed by council members Sara Nelson and Alex Pedersen. Andrew Lewis signaled his support. It would bring Seattle in line with state law passed by the Legislature in special session, which made drug possession a gross misdemeanor but also provided pathways to treatment.

A new Seattle ordinance is needed because the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office says it is too busy to go after misdemeanors and is instead focusing on felony drug dealing and other serious crimes.

“Seattle residents, local leaders and our elected officials have made it clear that enough is enough. The epidemic of drug use on our streets must be addressed,” said Davison in a prepared statement. “We need to use all the tools available to us at both a State and local level to move more people into treatment.”

Making drug use illegal — in a city where it is unlawful to consume liquor in a public place — would seem obvious. But there are serious concerns to work out.

Seattle police are still understaffed with 949 deployable officers, down from 1,290 in 2020. The department is unable to meet its goal of a seven-minute response time to the most serious emergency calls.

That means cops are unlikely to spend time arresting someone for misdemeanor drug use. SPD has so far declined to comment on the pending legislation.

In addition, the King County Jail routinely refuses to take in people facing low-level crimes. All this means cops will likely tell those suspected of using drugs in public to knock it off or go someplace else where they can’t be seen — and are more at risk of dying from overdose.

If the focus on making downtown more friendly to tourists and office workers prompts police to target that neighborhood, expect to see more consumption in Pioneer Square, Chinatown International District, Capitol Hill and Belltown. It’s like squeezing a balloon.

For this legal tool to be effective, Mayor Bruce Harrell and Police Chief Adrian Diaz must set clear policies detailing how it will be carried out in the real world. Just doing nothing isn’t a viable option.

There are more treatment options on the horizon, including the recently passed King County Crisis Care Centers levy and a new stabilization hub being put together by the University of Washington’s Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute. To be fully effective in offering people a better path, there should be five to six such facilities in Seattle alone.

Open drug use should not be given a pass or ignored in Seattle. But if the spirit of the Legislature emphasizes treatment, that should remain the goal, and not simply directing people further to the margins.