Unless you’re a tourist (and if you are — welcome to Seattle!) you have probably not ventured to Pike Place Market’s Gum Wall lately.

It’s a sticky situation. Thankfully, the Market is chewing on a solution.

To the uninitiated, the Gum Wall is just that, but those two words barely do it justice. In recent years, the northern end of Post Alley has become a circus funhouse of wadded, spittle-hardened goo.

Don’t get us wrong. There’s a place for tacky roadside attractions. But when it gets out of hand, it says more about the sponsor than the patrons.

One look at the Gum Wall and the question begs: Have we sold our unassuming Northwest soul for a cheap tourist gimmick and selfie backdrop?

Not quite, it turns out. The Gum Wall is just one of those many things that hasn’t caught up from stay-at-home orders and social distancing. Sort of like out-of-control “pandemic hair” in need of a trim, the Gum Wall is due a makeover.

The Gum Wall was last pressure-washed in 2019 and before that in 2015, which was the first time in 20 years. The initial plan was to scrub it annually, said Madison Bristol, marketing and public relations manager for the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority. But then the pandemic turned schedules and everything else upside down. Rest assured, the wall will be cleaned. Eventually.

“It’s not hurting anyone by growing right now,” she said.

Not hurting, true. But the Gum Wall prompts a lot of thinking about what tourists — and, to be sure, plenty of locals — enjoy about the city.

“It’s one of our most photographed, most visited spots in the whole market,” said Bristol. “So there’s obviously that love for it. But I think people get down there and they’re like, oh, what is this? It’s so cool, but like it’s so gross, am I supposed to like it or not?”

By the numbers: The Market gets about 15 million visitors annually, and most check out the Gum Wall. There are an estimated 150 pieces of gum per brick, and the wall is about 8 feet high and 54 feet wide.

When the gum is finally water-jetted off the wall, don’t fret, candy vendors, selfie lovers and connoisseurs of the weird. You’ll be able to make your mark again, on a clean canvas just waiting for your expression of masticated public “art.”

Who says Seattle isn’t a classy town?