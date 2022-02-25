Successful citizen lawsuits have worked faster than the state’s politicians in reforming the shady process that drew new legislative and Congressional districts for Washington voters. A settlement agreement in which state officials admitted their covert dealings ought to become the basis for the Legislature to make a permanent strong reform of state redistricting law.

Without much fight, the Washington State Redistricting commissioners agreed to fines for trampling state public meeting laws during their service. They took a bipartisan redistricting mechanism that had functioned for decades as a national model careening off-course in November for a five-hour political joy ride. Voters approved the commission’s design in 1983 to guarantee a thoughtful balance in drawing the state’s political maps. Each partisan caucus of the Legislature appoints a commissioner, which works out to two Republicans and two Democrats. Those four appoint a fifth, nonvoting member to preside. Three votes are required to approve any map.

Yet the promise this process would be “fair and independent” evolved into backroom political hardball. Out of public view, commissioners stayed tethered by cellphones to their party leaders, collaborating at carving up the state like a pot roast and trading away precincts as the bosses dictated. In sloppy haste, the 2021 commissioners spent the evening of their Nov. 15 deadline mostly out of the public eye — despite being scheduled for a public meeting. They made a fevered drive to settle on maps before midnight. They failed anyway.

A $500 personal fine for each commissioner is a light punishment for abusing the public trust so egregiously. Because of them, the state will have to shell out more than $135,000 in legal fees and other costs. Every voter in Washington will have to spend the next decade voting in congressional and legislative districts constructed by this sloppy furtiveness. No voter will ever know to what extent local concerns were disregarded while Republicans and Democrats horse-traded over boundary lines.

Legislative leaders, whose complicity in this farce have been exposed in depositions, must do better. Their guide should be the settlement of lawsuits filed by the Washington Coalition for Open Government and transparency advocate Arthur West. The consent decree still awaits Thurston County Superior Court Judge Mary Sue Wilson’s approval. In the settlement, commissioners agreed to reforms for future decades’ redistricting that should be embedded into state law well ahead of the time to assemble the 2031 Redistricting Commission.

Simply letting the consent decree take effect would leave that future commission with three sets of regulations to operate under: the state constitution, a section of state law, and the reforms in the lawsuit settlement.

The agreement’s reforms would close loopholes exploited by 2021 commissioners and their predecessors to do the public’s business in sketchy backroom exchanges. It also fills in gaps in the mild reforms proposed in far-too-weak Senate Bill 5560, now before the House.

Prominently, the consent decree would end the practice of convening a redistricting meeting and then dropping a curtain to privately talk in pairs to skirt quorum requirements — something ignored by the bill. Both the bill and the consent decree would set a requirement for maps to be publicly available before commissioners can vote to approve them, which should have been understood as mandatory under basic principles of open governance. But commissioners apparently regarded the public’s inspection as optional, and made their midnight approval votes on maps undiscussed and unseen in public.

It would be a mistake to believe that the commissioners’ agreement to terms of the consent decree taught them a lasting lesson in open governance. Wednesday afternoon, the four voting commissioners approved the lawsuits’ settlements — and the binding terms for how future commissioners must operate in public — before ever letting the public see a word of the proposed agreement. The proposed settlements to the lawsuits were never attached to the agenda for the meeting on the Legislature website. A link to the documents appeared on the Redistricting Commission’s website about 30 minutes after the approval vote was cast. Yes, opaque to the disgraceful end.

Those commissioners’ terms expire this summer. Now is the time to ensure the people appointed to serve in 2031 come into the job with strong, clear regulations in place that guarantee transparency. The commission is supposed to work for the public good, not the parties’ mutual benefit — and in full open view. SB 5560 does not go far enough to make authentic reforms of this broken process. The lawsuit settlement is a stronger correction. Its requirements should be codified into the state’s permanent laws.

Editor’s note: Times Editorial Page Editor Kate Riley is a member of the Washington Coalition for Open Government board.