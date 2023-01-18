Washington, like other states, is facing a health care problem, one that intensified during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The problem isn’t merely a shortage of nurses. Nor is it simply a staffing issue. It’s a health care delivery problem that’s affecting staff, hospitals and patients.

And now, nurses and hospitals are asking the state Legislature to help solve it.

Senate Bill 5236 would, among other things, create staff-to-patient ratios for hospitals; a committee comprising hospital administrators and medical staff to develop the ratios and standards for each hospital; and set financial penalties for violating the staffing plan.

The Washington State Nurses Association, along with nurses unions, are pushing patient-to-staff ratios, which, they say, would mean more nurses employed, which would help with understaffing and burnout and thus better serve patients.

The bill is pitting medical staff against hospital administrators, but there’s at least one point in which all should agree: When nurses are overworked, it’s the patient that stands to lose.

The problem preceded COVID-19, but the pandemic added more stress on an already overburden system. While nurses were the heroes on the front line, some were forced to stay home with school-age children, further exacerbating the crisis. Added to the pandemic, some nurses have left the profession to raise children, take care of an elderly family member, or have chosen not to be apart of a system in serious need of structural change. The result is an immediate need for about 6,000 more nurses in Washington. The nurses association says there are more than double that number of licensed nurses in the state not working in the health care field that could be tapped to fulfill that need.

Washington’s shortage is among the worst. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that the state has 8.11 nurses for every 1,000 residents, compared to a national average of 9.19 per 1,000.

Meanwhile, hospitals are calling for, and need, higher reimbursements from Medicaid.

The hospital association recently reported losses of nearly $3 billion for 2022, partly due to low Medicaid reimbursement rates, inflation, rising staffing costs, and being forced to house patients who no longer need critical care due to a shortage of long-term care beds.

Yet, while all of this is going on, some health care companies have managed to pay million-dollar bonuses to CEOs and top managers.

Also contributing to the financial loss is the higher salaries hospitals paid traveling nurses during the height of the pandemic, something a patient-to-staff ratio, if deftly crafted, should be able to help address.

Other states are grappling with the same issue. In New York, striking nurses earlier this month settled their dispute in part by hospitals agreeing to hire more nurses.

Under the bill, the patient-to-staff ratios would be mandated four years from now, ideally giving unions, the nurses association and hospital administrators enough time to make Washington a model for other states. Should the bill pass, both sides should agree to allow for circumstances beyond their control — say a pandemic or large-scale emergency or an ice storm that shuts down local transit systems — to build in flexibility in their plan.

This Legislature should focus on finding solutions that the hospital administrators and health care providers can agree on, with patient well-being paramount.