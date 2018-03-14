State lawmakers might have ended a years long court battle over public school funding. But the Legislature’s new Democratic majority hit a few snags in passing some other major policies in 2018.

Washington state’s prolonged court battle over school funding appears to be coming to a close, a welcome result of the 60-day legislative session that ended Thursday.

The supplemental budget adopted by the Democratic-controlled Legislature added nearly $800 million to speed up the state’s takeover of school-employee salary costs, something the state Supreme Court ordered last fall in the McCleary education-funding lawsuit.

By taking steps to comply with the ruling, lawmakers might well end the yearslong legal saga, allowing them to turn their attention to new ways of improving achievement and student outcomes.

This is good news for Washingtonians, who deserve an amply funded school system that delivers a world-class education for all of the state’s 1.1 million schoolchildren, regardless of which ZIP code they live in.

In taking this final step, lawmakers were smart to move up certain accountability reforms aimed at preventing the state from falling behind on its school-funding responsibilities yet again. These changes include requiring separate accounting of state and local tax revenues — a key tool to ensure the state covers the full cost of basic education, rather than relying on local district property-tax levies to bridge the gap. To that end, lawmakers also wisely retained limits on the size of local levies and how they can be used.

The Legislature’s job was made much easier by higher-than-expected state revenues, which gave them $2.3 billion more to work with than they had last June. Given the possibility of an economic downturn, they should have socked away more of that money in the state’s constitutionally protected rainy-day fund.

Lawmakers also should have put more money toward special education. While state Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said districts needed about $130 million in additional state money for special education, lawmakers ponied up only about $27 million.

The state Supreme Court still must decide whether lawmakers’ efforts this year were sufficient. But overall, legislative leaders made a good-faith attempt to satisfy the court, without dismantling important reforms they already put in place.

Here are a few other areas where lawmakers excelled this year, as well as where they disappointed.

The good

Cracking down on dark money in politics. The Legislature approved a plan from Sen. Andy Billig, D-Spokane, to require nonprofits engaging in significant political activity to report their expenditures and top donors. The rules to reduce so-called “dark money” in politics are set to take effect Jan. 1.

Hirst and capital budget. The Legislature moved quickly to dissolve a stalemate holding up a $4 billion state construction budget. By agreeing on how to respond to the state Supreme Court’s Hirst ruling on water rights, lawmakers allowed important public building projects to move forward, while simultaneously allowing rural property owners to develop their land. The Hirst deal also promises $300 million to restore watersheds over 15 years.

Voting rights. The Legislature enacted a state Voting Rights Act aimed at increasing the chances for racial and ethnic minorities to elect local candidates of their choice. The law enables cities and counties to voluntarily switch to district-based elections, while providing an out-of-court process to fix problems with a jurisdiction’s voting system. The law comes after federal lawsuits forced district-based elections in Yakima and Pasco, leading Yakima to elect its first three Latina council members in 2015, and Pasco to add two Latino council members last fall.

College financial aid. Lawmakers added $8.5 million to reduce the waitlist for the State Need Grant, with plans to at last fully fund the financial aid program by mid-2022.

The disappointing

Falling short on special education. Districts will soon be expressly prohibited from using their local levies to pay for these expenses. Legislators must correct remaining problems next year.

Failure to enact sensible gun control. Lawmakers passed a ban on bump stocks (trigger devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire more rapidly). But they failed to act on several other common-sense proposals, including increasing background-check requirements for semi-automatic rifles and raising the age to purchase such weapons. More action is needed.

Failing to repeal the death penalty. Death-penalty sentences waste taxpayer resources and are unevenly applied. While the Senate passed a measure to eliminate capital punishment in Washington state, the House did not put the question to a vote.

The abhorrent

Transparency and open records. Lawmakers attempted to shroud their business in secrecy by passing a bill to exempt themselves from the state’s Public Records Act — a measure Gov. Jay Inslee vetoed, but only after more than 20,000 constituents flooded his office with emails and calls. Then, the Legislature again rushed through its final budget deal, leaving minimal chance for citizen input.