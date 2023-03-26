As the number of Washington overdose deaths, particularly from fentanyl, continues to rise, state lawmakers are starting to join health officials in devising ways to fight the epidemic.

Test strips can detect the presence of fentanyl in other street drugs but are currently considered illegal drug paraphernalia in Washington.

House Bill 1006 would reclassify test strips so people could possess them outside of a clinical setting. Advocates say legalizing the strips, which cost about $1 each, would help save lives of those who use other drugs bought on the streets but are unaware that they are laced with the powerful opioid fentanyl. The bipartisan bill has passed the House and is now before the Senate’s Law and Justice Committee. It deserves full support and the governor’s signature.

The tests are conducted by dissolving at least 10 milligrams of a drug in water. The test strip is then dipped in the water to see how many pink lines appear. Two lines is negative. One line means fentanyl is present. It’s a simple test that can save a life.

Fentanyl is a Schedule 2 controlled substance prescribed by doctors for severe chronic pain. It is similar to morphine but much more potent. Counterfeit pills come in various colors and one pill can be deadly.

The drug can be disguised in pill form and in powders. The risk of non- intentional fentanyl exposure may be greatest for people who use powders since powders may be confused with other powder drugs like cocaine, according to Public Health Seattle & King County.

King County experienced 700 overdoses from fentanyl last year, and 198 so far this year as of March 22. Snohomish County lost 147 people to fentanyl last year.

Many in the substance treatment field are in favor of making the test available as another harm reduction tool such as naloxone, which is used to treat overdose in an emergency situation. The Centers for Disease Control also advocates for the use of fentanyl test strips lowers the risk of overdose.

The fight against fentanyl is a life and death battle, one that must be fought on all fronts, from local communities to the state Capitol. Legalizing test strips provides one more weapon in that war.