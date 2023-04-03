Washington apple growers are on the losing end of a trade feud between the United States and India.

City folk around Puget Sound might not realize just how big apple production is. Grapes? Sure. Who doesn’t like a nice glass of Washington red wine? But apples? It’s not like apple trees grow on every corner in Seattle.

Out in the rest of the state, it’s a different story. Get past the vineyards, and it’s apples all over.

Apples are Washington’s biggest crop, and the state has been America’s apple capital for a century. Washington grows more than half of all domestic apples, and second place isn’t even close.

It hasn’t been all cider and pies for growers in recent years, though. Large corporate growers have squeezed mid-sized orchards. Many smaller orchards have closed.

Then an international trade dispute broke out. Washington exports apples to dozens of countries, and India was one of the biggest buyers. In 2019, that country placed retaliatory tariffs on American tree fruit in response to U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs. Washington apple exports to India plummeted from $120 million to just $3 million last year.

The loss hit legacy family farms particularly hard. India bought mostly Red Delicious apples, a varietal whose popularity has declined domestically. Growers cannot quickly switch out trees when market appetites change.

When an economic sector in Washington loses more than $115 million worth of business almost overnight, it’s cause for concern. People lose jobs, families lose heritage orchards and entire communities are impacted.

In January, the state’s congressional delegation sent a bipartisan letter to U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai urging the Biden administration to intervene. U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell took things even further in February during a trip to India. She brought up the tariffs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said he was open to considering a free-trade agreement.

Easing the trade tensions and freeing up the apple trade would be in the best interest of all concerned. Washington’s apple growers shouldn’t suffer because of federal trade policies decided in the other Washington on the far side of the country.