Wednesday kicks off the new school year in Federal Way and Renton. Kent schools opened last week. And next week students in Bellevue and Seattle will file into classrooms with the mixture of excitement and apprehension that always marks opening day.

For the families of 1,600 children living in homeless shelters and supportive housing in King County, those feelings also come with relief at not having to buy new backpacks and school supplies, which have jumped in price by up to 18% compared with last year, according to analysts at the e-commerce site Pattern.

With generous donations from 539 readers, The Seattle Times school supply fundraising drive has so far been able to collect $114,128 and divide it among three regional groups, which purchased notebooks, pens and paper, then stuffed those supplies into new backpacks and gave them to families in need. This week is your last chance to lend a hand in the annual effort. The fundraising drive ends on Labor Day.

Children living at a homeless shelter in Kent were especially excited to see books about Jackie Robinson, Sojourner Truth, Martin Luther King Jr. and Colin Kaepernick included in their back-to-school kits this year, said case manager Jenessa Oaks at the Multi-Service Center, who gave them out.

Multi-Service is one among 12 agencies that work with families through the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which aided about 200 more children this year compared with the head count in 2022, according to Jody Rauch at the coalition.

“They always feel such deep appreciation for this community project and the ability to give students a fresh start,” she said.

The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com. The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization.