All around the Puget Sound Region, students will be setting alarm clocks, packing lunches and boarding buses heading for school.

As classes resume, it’s time to close the books on this year’s Seattle Times editorial board school-supply drive. Your final donations will help our community partners equip thousands of K-12 students in King and Snohomish counties with the tools they need for academic success.

Every penny donated is distributed to the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and Hopelink. These respected community partners are so grateful for the help.

“Thanks to the generosity of Seattle Times readers, more kids across our region are heading to their first day of school with backpacks full of all the supplies they need to be successful in the classroom — and their caregivers have more money to put toward other needs,” wrote Hopelink Vice President Teresa Poole. “Hopelink is deeply grateful for the extraordinary kindness and support of every donor. Thank you!”

As Jody Rauch, Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness’ Senior Manager for Membership and Civic Engagement, wrote in an email: “The Coalition on Homelessness is grateful to our many community partners and supporters who join each year to support students living unhoused to start the school year off right.”

Thanks to supporters like Seattle Times readers, the coalition was able to supply backpacks for more than 1,500 students, distribute more than 3,000 books and “tons” of school supplies to students without stable housing, she wrote.

“YWCA is grateful for the community donations that enabled us to deliver school supplies for hundreds of students across the region,” wrote Maria Chavez-Wilcox, chief executive of YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish. “COVID-19 shed a light on the many shortcomings of our systems, particularly those impacting the success of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) students. No one person or organization created racial and gender inequities, and so the fight against injustice requires all of us. Thank you!”

Your cash donations allow partners to buy in bulk and tailor backpacks by grade level, to ensure every child will start the school year prepared to learn.

The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need, a registered 501(c) (3) Charitable Organization. Donations of every amount are greatly appreciated.

The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111. Email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com