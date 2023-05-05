King County must make significant changes in how it oversees community groups hired to work with youth caught up in the legal system.

Here’s a start: Make sure those who work with vulnerable kids aren’t committing crimes themselves. Make sure programs have clear expectations and accountability. Do not partner with community groups that thumb their noses at oversight.

As laid out in a recent KUOW report by Ann Dornfeld, King County and Seattle have so far earmarked $28 million for programs designed to prevent youth gun violence and to divert low-level juvenile cases to community organizations rather than court.

But the county does not conduct background checks of those working with these vulnerable young people. Instead, it leaves it up to each organization to handle that task, and to determine what crimes may disqualify someone from the job.

It hasn’t worked out well. Dornfeld cited a shootout last November between two men in a domestic dispute. One was an 18-year-old working with Community Passageways, an organization funded by King County to prevent youth crimes and jail time. The other happened to be a Community Passageways staff member — whose official title was “violence interrupter.”

As Dornfeld discovered, at least three Community Passageways staff members who do youth diversion work have current restraining orders against them for domestic violence or other violent crimes. An administrator at one of the nonprofits faces a murder charge.

Asked for a response, a spokesperson for King County Executive Dow Constantine said: “We have reset a shared expectation and requirement that everyone working with youth — organization staff, volunteers, and subcontractors — has a background check.” She added that organizations can use their own human resources processes for determining whether individuals should perform work under the county’s agreement.

That’s not good enough. Going forward, King County should assert that the county itself will conduct all background checks, determine who is eligible to receive public dollars to work with young people and keep track of any violations.

King County Council President Dave Upthegrove told this editorial board that he also is concerned about how public dollars were being spent on juvenile diversion programs, and how the county was able to ascertain whether the money was producing safer communities.

In its investigation, KUOW noted that King County does not know what nonprofits do with the money they receive, nor which youth have completed the diversion process.

In the county’s 2023-25 budget, Upthegrove successfully included a proviso that required Constantine to examine community diversion programs, including a consortium of providers called Restorative Community Pathways. Upthegrove also sought seemingly basic information that has been hard to find, such as the desired outcomes of each program; the annual county budget for the programs; a list of participants (with personal identifiers removed); and the percentage of participants who have completed the programs.

The report must be delivered by April 20, 2024. That’s a long wait, considering Constantine announced King County will cut its budget this fall to fix a revenue shortfall. It will do so without knowing much about juvenile court diversion programs.

Meanwhile, Restorative Community Pathways openly defies any oversight. Its website states: “Our program is designed by local organizations, abolitionist leaders, young people, families and other community stakeholders. The county does not determine what our program looks like or how we go about practicing restorative justice, and they have no control over the funds we receive … they are not our allies or colleagues.”

When contacted by the editorial board about RCP, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office attempted to distance itself: “We continue to believe in the effectiveness of juvenile diversion through a community-led response. However, we are disappointed by this public statement from the RCP consortium. This effort can only be successful if there is a true partnership between community and county, including meaningful oversight.”

There is a long way to go to get this right. Appropriate background checks and accountability are baseline attributes of any successful alternative justice system. Community safety and the trajectory of young lives are at stake.