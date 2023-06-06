Acadia Healthcare recently announced it will close Cascade Behavioral Health Hospital in Tukwila just as King County and the state have ramped up mental health care through public policy.

The loss of just one health care bed is bad enough in this time of mental health care shortages. But Cascade’s closing means 137 beds designated for psychiatric care and treatment for addiction will disappear in a matter of days. Neither King County nor the state can afford to sit by and watch this happen without some effort to either keep the hospital open or make provisions for those who rely on the hospital now and in the future.

In addition to the lost hospital beds, the closing means 288 employees will likely have to find new jobs.

A King County spokesperson said the county is looking into possible options to partner with Cascade and the state to keep the facility open. Such an opportunity fits with the county’s recently launched project to create mental health care crisis centers throughout the county. In addition, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a drug possession law this session that emphasizes treatment for substance addiction, which is one of the disorders Cascade treated.

Voters in King County recently approved a levy to create five behavioral health crisis centers. The levy is expected to raise $1.25 billion over nine years, increasing property taxes by a rate of 14.5 cents per $1,000 of a home’s assessed value. King County officials said the levy would create about 100 beds. It would create walk-in access and the potential for short-term stays to help stabilize people in crisis, with one center specifically serving youths.

Cascade’s soon-to-be-empty 137 beds are vital to the vision of county officials and voters to make such care more available. These beds should be retained in addition to the expansion county officials promise.

“Losing this large, privately owned and operated treatment center would be a major loss for our community, and only exacerbate the needs to be addressed by the Crisis Care Centers Levy funding when it begins in 2024,” the county said in a prepared statement.

The county and state must act quickly. Cascade is to close next month. And when it comes to lives affected by mental illness and addiction, time is of the essence.