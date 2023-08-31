An annual report from the watchdog group that helps bring accountability and oversight to the King County Sheriff’s Office included some findings that showed progress when it comes to complaints of misconduct by deputies. But it also included some disturbing numbers in other areas of policing.

The county’s Office of Law Enforcement Oversight found a 22% decline in misconduct allegations from 2021 to 2022. That’s good news. But the number of complaints of excessive force went up from 58 to 73, and the number of cases reviewed by OLEO that it declined to certify doubled to 15.

Other numbers cause concern. Just 5% of deputies account for 44% of complaints. And 10 sheriff’s deputies had at least five misconduct allegations against them in 2022. These and other numbers are based on allegations and not necessarily sustained findings.

But Tamer Abouzeid, the OLEO director who has years of experience in law enforcement oversight, said there are studies that show a pattern of allegations can sometimes be a predictor of future behavior. That’s why Sheriff Patti Cole-Tindall and her staff, along with the King County Police Officers Guild, should aggressively address issues cited in the report that could violate residents’ rights or put lives and careers at risk, such as abuse of authority (33 complaints), discrimination and bigotry (17) and making false statements (23).

OLEO exists to make sure complaints against deputies aren’t taken lightly or swept under the rug. It also helps weed out unfounded complaints against law enforcement.

When a complaint is lodged against a deputy — either externally or internally — the Sheriff’s Office’s Internal Investigations Unit is given 180 days to conduct an investigation that involves interviews with witnesses and the deputy. Those findings are sent to OLEO, which questions the procedures and practices of the investigation. If OLEO’s concerns are adequately addressed, it certifies IIU’s investigation. Seven cases were not certified in 2022 due to a lack of thoroughness.

OLEO has limited power to effect changes within the sheriff’s office, though it can make recommendations. Next year, thanks to negotiations with the deputies guild, OLEO will be allowed to launch its own investigations into complaints. That alone could bring more transparency and oversight into the Sheriff’s Office.

To make systemic changes requires taking recommendations seriously and creating policies that support progress. Cole-Tindall said her staff has learned from the report.

“Our staff and I are already discussing the report’s findings and which of those findings we might implement. The report is informing how we look at, change and develop new policies, practices and training within the KCSO,” Cole-Tindall said.

The charge now is for the Sheriff’s Office to use the OLEO’s report to help eradicate problems within its ranks and protect deputies who are falsely accused, and the public.