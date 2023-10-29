Lives ruined or taken by gun violence have drawn the attention of many in the public sector.

Seattle’s mayor and police chief have made ending gun violence part of their crime prevention strategy. President Joe Biden this summer announced the creation of the Office for Gun Violence Prevention, partly in response to the hundreds of deadly mass shootings each year, like the most recent one in Lewiston, Maine.

And now King County has created a similar gun violence prevention office that should benefit from funding from the federal office. This is a welcome addition in the regional fight against gun violence.

There are already many grassroots organizations and nonprofits whose missions are to reduce violence — gun violence in particular.

Dr. Faisal Khan, director of Public Health — Seattle & King County, told The Times editorial board that the purpose of the new King County office is not to reinvent the wheel, but to increase funding and services already provided by the gun violence prevention program run by the county. More funding and more services are indeed needed, as the number of violent incidents related to firearms has increased in recent years.

There have been at least 469 crimes involving guns this year alone in areas served by the King County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertising

The new King County office intends to help reduce that number. It plans to train more community violence interrupters — those who are trained in conflict resolution and counseling and are deployed throughout the community and at events — and enroll more families to receive such counseling.

The major challenge for the office will be prevention. How does an agency or organization keep guns out of the hands of those who aren’t legally able to have them, mainly teens? Conflict resolution by those who have lived experiences is one answer. And as many teens are more apt to listen to other teens, peer counseling can also make a difference in the decisions they make. In addition, gun owners should have lockboxes and education surrounding safe gun ownership. Prevention also comes by way of providing job training and opportunities as an alternative to a life of crime.

The King County office, with a biennial budget of $13 million, along with police departments and health departments throughout the region, should make this challenge a priority and join forces to collaborate on solutions.