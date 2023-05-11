What’s going on in the Kent School District should be a lesson to anyone, anywhere, who takes voters — and their wallets — for granted.

With 25,500 students, Kent is the fifth-largest district in the state, and one of the most racially diverse. In general, more kids means more state money for education. But that’s not true when it come to school buildings. The cost of erecting and maintaining facilities is largely covered by local taxpayers, who must approve bond issues to pay for such basics as roofing, boilers, security cameras and parking lots.

It’s not sexy stuff. And last month, Kent’s effort to float a $495 million facilities bond went down in flames. To pass, Kent schools needed 60% of voters to say yes. But only 48% did so. Most of them were in the district’s urban core, not so much the surrounding suburbs.

Kent’s financial woes point to a gaping equity problem at the heart of Washington’s education funding system: The state leans heavily on local taxpayers. Wealthier districts like Seattle or Lake Washington can usually swing it. But in Kent, nearly 60% of families are low-income.

Checkbook fatigue is the culprit most people will point to — it surely didn’t help that the bond vote was held in late April, a week after Tax Day. But if so, that feeling was based more on emotion than fact, since the school facilities bond actually would have shrunk property taxes by a few pennies.

The split in Kent — between ethnically diverse areas that voted “yes” and the whiter, more conservative-leaning suburban tracts that won — mirrors a political divide playing out across this country.

A deeper problem underlies all of it: trust in leaders, or lack thereof.

People told door-knocking volunteers in Kent that voting for the bond felt like endorsing the current School Board, which they did not want to do. That board had recently approved an eye-popping $355,000 salary for Superintendent Israel Vela — more than double what the state schools chief Chris Reykdal makes. Then, just as school was supposed to start last fall, Kent’s teachers went on strike. This spring, then-board President Tim Clark referred to “a colony” of people from Somalia living in a Kent housing project. He stepped down from that office but remains on the board.

In a district where 72% of students identify as nonwhite, rhetoric like Clark’s does not inspire confidence. Nor do labor strikes.

“Words matter,” commented school board member Meghin Margel. She was speaking in response to Clark’s coarse remark. But her point resonates beyond that.

For the sake of 25,500 kids depending on Kent to provide an educational foundation that will shape the rest of their lives, it behooves the district to find out precisely what went wrong, connect with voters and make its case.