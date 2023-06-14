The racial segregation in Seattle schools is an ugly blotch on the progressive soul of this city. It wasn’t always so. During the 1980s and early ’90s, with great effort and a controversial busing program, Seattle had schools that more closely reflected its stated ideals.

But the backslide is the tell. Throughout much of the district’s effort to integrate, many white parents steadily resisted. And after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down part of Seattle’s racial rebalancing method as unconstitutional, in 2007, city schools soon returned to the deeply unequal places they are today.

What lessons can be taken from our 30-year experiment in social engineering? The first is a need for humility. Undoing a 400-year legacy of inequality is no small matter. After busing, Seattle Public Schools brought high-end programs like the International Baccalaureate to low-income schools; created an Office of African-American Male Achievement; and mandated an equity analysis for virtually every decision made by the school board.

Yet after all the effort and upheaval, the city’s schools remain as racially segregated as they were during the Nixon administration (1969-74), with some of the nation’s worst performance disparities between Black and white students.

Research shows that desegregation tends to lift the performance of kids from less-advantaged backgrounds. Sometimes, that’s due to money. In more affluent neighborhoods, parents can raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to pay for full-time counselors and librarians, while low-income schools may have no parent organization at all.

But money is not always the answer. Many schools with high rates of student poverty receive federal Title 1 dollars, as well as extra state funding for English-language learners and special-needs kids. Still, disparities persist.

The essential ingredient, as all parents know, is their child’s teacher. In Seattle, the most experienced educators tend to work in the most affluent areas. In schools filled with low-income students of color, up to half the staff are new to the profession, according to an analysis by Dahlia Bazzaz on The Seattle Times Education Lab.

That is not an accident. It is a choice.

Superintendent Brent Jones says parents have rejected any rejiggering of school zones, because “serving students close to home is a community value and important.” This is code for, keep my neighborhood intact, with families that look like mine. (That sentiment, incidentally, is not exclusive to white families.)

So, if Seattle parents want their kids to remain in neighborhood schools, while insisting that all children do better, what about moving teachers? The district could offer incentives attracting its most talented educators to work in its most challenging schools. But there are no such plans.

That, too, is a decision.

The bottom line: Maintaining racially segregated schools is not merely the passive end of outside forces. It is the result of choices — sometimes made by families, other times by courts. But choices, nonetheless.