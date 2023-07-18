Summertime. And more people are hitting the roads for vacations and recreation. Not only will drivers carry with them family members and friends, they also carry a responsibility to drive defensively.

That means acknowledging that no one person owns the road. We share it with millions of others with various driving skills and attentiveness.

Frustrated, angry and impatient drivers can contribute to road rage, the incidence of which has increased nationally. Traffic deaths have also increased statewide, going from 538 in 2019 to 750 in 2022. The problem has prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to call for speed enforcement cameras along Interstate 5 and highways. That would take action by the Legislature.

Meanwhile, we are in the middle of the deadliest 90 days of the year on Washington’s roads. For the past five years, June 9 through Sept. 7 has become the highest consecutive 90-day stretch for traffic-related fatalities, according the Washington State Patrol. Among the top contributors to the fatalities are excess speed, impairment and distraction.

So, here are three tips for those hitting the road this summer.

Stay alert. Be aware of pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcycle riders. Driving long distances can be tiring. Take rests and if possible, switch drivers. The goal is to get there safely.

Don’t drink or take drugs and drive. The state has seen an increase in driving-under-the-influence crashes each year since 2019. Troopers have removed about 5,600 impaired drivers from our roadways so far this year. They removed 5,641 impaired drivers during the period in 2022. For all of 2022, troopers made 11,210 impaired-driving arrests. Of the 750 people killed on the road last year, about half involved impaired drivers.

Enjoy the moment. Driving with friends or family is a time to connect with each other. It’s also a time to enjoy the beautiful scenery and landmarks Washington has to offer. Plan your trip accordingly, enjoy the summer and safe travels.