When the King County Regional Homelessness Authority seeks proposals to operate new safe lots for about 25 recreational vehicles or RVs, the head of the Sodo Business Improvement Area has one question: “How is it going to be different than last time? What’s the criteria for determining success?”

“Last time” was a city of Seattle-operated safe lot in a Sodo industrial area, far from services. It closed after at least three residents died, and no one moved to permanent housing.

According to the 2020 Point-In-Time count, 2,748 people were living in vehicles in King County, a 28% increase from the year before. Most observers say the actual number is much higher.

Effectively serving this population has been an unmet challenge for local governments. Now, it’s the RHA’s turn to take this on, with $1.4 million in funding from Seattle.

People living in RVs are different from the people who live in cars and tents, said Dr. Graham Pruss, an ethno-archaeologist and pro bono consultant for the RHA. He has studied this population, going as far as living part-time in an RV.

RVs are considered homes, and owners are reluctant to give them up, said Pruss. They often don’t identify as homeless and don’t seek or want human services.

He suggests three basic options: lots for people living in cars where the goal is to move to housing as quickly as possible; a supportive parking model for people in RVs who want housing, but it may take time; and a mobile home park where people stay indefinitely.

“I think we can see improvement, but we have a lot of work to do,” Pruss said.

There are about 400 RVs in Sodo, and the neighborhood is feeling the tensions, said Erin Goodman, executive director of the business improvement area. She said there is another difference among RV residents that the RHA and the city of Seattle should take into account.

“At some point, the city has to be able to start differentiating between folks who are living in RVs who might occasionally break into something, and folks who are using the RVs to mask full-scale organized crime activity,” she said.

With RVs that don’t move for months or years comes sewage, trash, hoarding and fires. It makes for an untenable situation, Goodman said. And there is not space available in all of Seattle to find spots for the vehicle residents in Sodo alone.

How the RHA handles a program for only 25 RVs won’t solve the problem. At best, it will help some people. The region must set appropriate expectations and keep pressing for solutions that are permanent, widespread, humane and scalable to the tremendous need.