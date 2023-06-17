America is blessed with more than one day of independence. Our first is the Fourth of July, of course, but our second is Juneteenth, celebrating the end of slavery.

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, two months after the end of the Civil War. After marching to Galveston, Texas, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger delivered General Order No. 3, finally informing local enslaved people they had been freed by the Emancipation Proclamation — over two years after the fact.

But Civil War historian Edward Cotham has noted that this was not actually the end of slavery, as enslaved people in Delaware and Kentucky would not be freed until Dec. 18, 1865, with the ratification of the 13th Amendment. The order probably wasn’t news to many in Texas either, since local press had already given Lincoln’s order to free enslaved people plenty of negative coverage. What made the order unique, Cotham says, was that Granger came with thousands of Union soldiers, including multiple regiments of U.S. Colored Troops, “giving teeth to the Emancipation Proclamation.”

For decades, Black Southerners have celebrated June 19, and Texas native Opal Lee, the “Grandmother of Juneteenth,” made it her mission to see this special event enshrined as a federal holiday.

In 2021, at age 94, she was invited to the White House to witness President Joe Biden do just that. In an interview during her visit, Grandmother Lee said, “Juneteenth is not a Texas thing. It’s not a Black thing. We’re talking about freedom for everyone.”

The celebration often involves backyard parties, picnics, cookouts, live music, flying the Juneteenth flag and serving red food and drinks such as barbecue, red velvet cake and strawberry soda. This last tradition is possibly derived from enslaved Yoruba and Kongo people living in Texas at the time, for whom the color red represents spiritual power, culinary historian Michael Twitty writes in his blog Afroculinaria.

This year, Seattle’s celebration will stretch for days. On Sunday, “Songs of Black Folk” will be performed at the Paramount Theatre and Unexpected Productions’ Market Theater will host a night of improv and music. On Monday, Talib Kweli and Kevin Ross will perform at Jimi Hendrix Park; MC Sha-Rock and Jarobi from A Tribe Called Quest will host a night of hip-hop at the Museum of Pop Culture; and Nubia: A Brave New World takes the stage at the Moore Theatre. There’s also a three-day Juneteenth celebration at the Northwest African American Museum and plenty of other events to explore.

Juneteenth is a day when Americans remember this nation’s dark legacy of slavery, when we celebrate the promise of freedom for all and when we take time to recognize how much Black lives matter.