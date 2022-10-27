At worst, U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal deeply misunderstands the political and diplomatic realities of the war in Ukraine. At best, she is throwing a staff member under the bus for releasing an explosive letter that was ham-handed in the first place. Either way, the Democrat, whose district includes most of Seattle, has egg on her face this week.

On Monday, Jayapal’s office sent a high-profile letter to the White House urging President Joe Biden to change course on Ukraine. It suggested direct negotiations with Russia to secure an end to hostilities.

The letter, signed by 30 progressive congressional Democrats, reflected a naive view of global diplomacy and the war. Should we all hold hands and sing “Kumbaya,” too?

Russian aggressors invaded and took over huge swaths of a neighboring country. The route to peace will involve negotiations and cease fires, but only when Ukraine and its friends have a stronger hand. Russian President Vladimir Putin must be in a much more precarious position before Ukraine will receive the peace it deserves, one free of occupation. Suggesting otherwise at this time undermines unified support.

Ukraine isn’t even ready for negotiations. Its counteroffensive is going well. Better to keep pushing the invaders back.

The domestic response to the letter was swift and decisive. Some of the signatories said they signed it months ago and don’t support it now. One Democratic leader told Politico that it was “boneheaded.” Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., warned that there is “moral and strategic peril in sitting down with Putin too early.”

From a strictly political view, this sort of public Democratic infighting is the last thing the party needs as it tries to hold off a Republican wave in the midterm elections. Some commentators even likened Jayapal’s view to Republican rumblings that they might halt monetary support for Ukraine.

Jayapal scrambled. There was a clarifying statement, the first bastion of those who have said something foolish. It explained that the letter didn’t really mean what it clearly meant. Then she withdrew it entirely, throwing unnamed staffers under the bus for allegedly releasing it without proper vetting.

A source familiar with the situation contradicted that narrative and told Politico that Jayapal had personally approved the release of the letter.

Jayapal’s office emailed The Times saying, “We are not commenting on internal processes.” That is an unsatisfying response from Jayapal, whom The Seattle Times editorial board has endorsed for reelection.

It’s been an embarrassing couple of days for Jayapal and, by extension, for her constituents in Washington. Next time, leave the diplomacy to the diplomats.