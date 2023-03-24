Crime in Seattle continues to dip downward. Here’s a possible reason why: people responsible for the most low-level criminal activity aren’t on the streets. They are in jail.

A recent status report from Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison on her High Utilizer Initiative shows that focused attention on the most active, repeat criminal defendants has paid dividends.

Comparing last month with February 2022, violent and property crimes decreased by 31%. While there’s no way to say exactly what factors contributed to that welcome news, those closest to street-level mayhem say the High Utilizers Initiative made a positive difference.

This underscores that public safety — repeatedly cited as Seattleites’ greatest civic concern — is not a hopeless morass that bedevils concerted efforts to tackle. It takes a coordinated approach and willingness to use all available tools to protect residents, employees and business owners.

Launched by the City Attorney’s Office last March, the High Utilizer Initiative is a partnership that includes the Seattle Police Department, King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and King County Jail.

It focused on individuals who had at least 12 misdemeanor referrals to the City Attorney’s Office within five years, and at least one in the last eight months. Each person was evaluated to determine their criminal history and impact on public safety. Social workers and others who knew the defendants were asked their input.

These individuals — also termed “prolific offenders” — are very familiar to cops, prosecutors, and public defenders. Store owners and residents know many by name. The most common crimes are theft and trespasses at businesses, most often to raise money to buy fentanyl and methamphetamine.

People facing misdemeanor charges — those with a maximum of one year in detention — are not generally booked into King County Jail under current policy. King County made an exception for high utilizers.

As a result, 142 of 168 high utilizers involved in the initiative this past year spent time in detention.

Before the initiative, those identified as high utilizers averaged 6.3 misdemeanor criminal referrals to the City Attorney’s Office per year. During the initiative, that dropped to 2.7, mostly because they were in jail. “Holding high utilizers accountable for repeat criminal conduct is the game-changer that reduced their impact on the city,” according to the report.

This coincided with a drop in Seattle crime. SPD statistics show a slow downward trend since last March, when the initiative began. In February 2022, there were 4,323 violent and property crimes reported in the city. Last month, that number was 2,985, down 31 %.

Capt. Steve Strand of SPD’s West Precinct, which includes downtown and Queen Anne, said the High Utilizer Initiative played a big part.

“This was one of the tools that I think has played a significant role in us being able to drive our crime numbers down. And I think it was for a couple reasons,” he said in a recent interview. “It allowed us to focus our energies on those people that needed the extra attention, that were in our neighborhoods committing the most crimes.”

He said Davison’s arrangement to book high utilizers into jail “was very helpful because a lot of times they (jail officials) don’t accept misdemeanor bookings, and that really hinders what we can do when we’re trying to enforce the law.”

“I also think that the jail works as an influence on negative behaviors by, hopefully, giving somebody one more reason that they should make better choices in their lives.”

To be sure, SPD crime statistics track felonies, not misdemeanors. But Strand said many people committing misdemeanor offenses are also involved with more serious crime. And the High Utilizer Initiative dovetails with other SPD efforts such as emphasis patrols and “hot spot” policing that focuses attention and resources on specific areas.

In Ballard, one individual had a total of 46 cases referred to the City Attorney’s Office since 2017 involving property damage, theft, harassment and assault. Designated as a high utilizer, this person — well-known throughout the neighborhood — was booked into jail, experienced fewer run-ins with police in 2022 and had no referrals to city prosecutors so far this year.

“In Ballard, I think it’s really proved to be effective,” said Mike Stewart, executive director of the Ballard Alliance, a business improvement organization. “It feels like the City Attorney’s Office went into this with, look, if we can solve for some of the most high-impact individuals, we’ll be able to reduce crime and create safety in a new and effective way. And even with just one person in Ballard, it’s really made a big difference.”

In a noted failure, the majority of high utilizers who agreed to treatment as an alternative to jail fled within the first 24 hours. Seven died during the program, most from overdose.

The last few years have been a topsy-turvy time for public safety policy in Seattle.

In late 2020, the City Council considered a proposal that would have allowed judges and juries the option to dismiss misdemeanor crimes that were committed because of poverty or while a person was experiencing symptoms of a mental illness or substance-use disorder. The idea eventually stalled out.

The High Utilizer Initiative is a much-needed 180.

Jail isn’t the answer to Seattle’s public safety challenges. But neither should it be disregarded. The City Attorney’s Office is right to say more treatment and other services ought to be offered in detention, because many people won’t participate if given a choice.

Restoring public confidence means establishing consequences and doing so with compassion. This is how Seattle will become a safer city.