People have every right to be watchful as those charged in a 2020 downtown Seattle shooting move through King County Superior Court.

But any angst should not devolve into incivility and threats.

Second-guessing judges and juries is as old as the judicial system. Unless there are guardrails and restraint, frenzied political polarization and social media attacks undermine our civic life and make it harder to achieve justice for all.

In this and other high-profile cases, people should take the time to learn how the system operates. That’s not always easy. As such, prosecutors, defense attorneys and judges should make their decision-making processes more transparent and easily understandable.

Few crimes in recent years have had such a community impact as the Jan. 22, 2020, shooting that claimed the life of Tanya Jackson, 50. Six other people, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured.

It happened around 5 p.m. after a fight escalated outside a McDonald’s restaurant on Third Avenue and Pine Street. An evening of chaos ensued as buses were rerouted and thousands of commuters tried to make it home.

William Tolliver and Marquise Tolbert were charged with first-degree murder and six counts of first-degree assault for their alleged roles in the gunfight. Tolliver, Tolbert and a third man, Jamal Jackson, were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

Jackson pleaded guilty in August 2021. He was sentenced to 16 months in jail, but he had already served that time in custody, and was released.

A jury found Tolbert not guilty in September, after his defense attorneys argued he acted in self-defense.

On Feb. 23, as The Times’ Sara Jean Green reported, a King County Superior Court judge allowed the last remaining defendant, Tolliver, to leave jail and live with his grandmother while awaiting trial.

How a jury may ultimately decide the case against Tolliver remains to be seen. For those who say that anybody facing murder charges should be locked up, it’s important to note that Auburn police officer Jeffrey Nelson, charged with murder, is also out of custody awaiting trial.

Last week, the King County Prosecutor’s Office, which unsuccessfully argued against Tolliver’s release, made a public plea for civility. Judges had been receiving death threats — nothing new for those on the bench — but the uptick in volume and atrocious language on social media was alarming.

“You can disagree with someone without being mean or threatening, but that seems to be lost more and more with social media. Hopefully folks will realize that we still respect the judges even when we disagree sometimes, and we don’t want to lose that civility,” wrote Casey McNerthney, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, in an email.

There are systemic ways to improve perceptions about the court.

At the moment, people arrested on suspicion of felony crimes — including aggravated first-degree murder — have their first appearance and bail hearings in King County District Court, which handles misdemeanors.

Moving first appearance and bail hearings for felonies from District Court to Superior Court — where more serious felony cases are charged — would provide more consistency and greater faith in decision-making.

Improving communications is another step.

The Prosecutor’s Office routinely emails reporters and others case updates and copies of court filings. It can also include notes to the community, as it did with a call for civility. The Department of Public Defense should follow suit to highlight legal actions taken on behalf of the accused. The courts could publish or distribute transcripts of what judges said on the bench.

There are rules forbidding lawyers and judges from making statements that could sway a jury or tilt a proceeding. But these directives shouldn’t shut down information about what’s happening in court.

As Washington’s Rules of Professional Conduct for attorneys state: “The public has a right to know about threats to its safety and measures aimed at assuring its security. It also has a legitimate interest in the conduct of judicial proceedings, particularly in matters of general public concern.”

The Jan. 22, 2020, downtown Seattle shooting resulted in a terrible loss of life and injury. Community well-being suffered. Civility and faith in the criminal justice system should not be added casualties.