Seattle residents who live near or visit city parks have complained about noise and disruptive behavior for years to successive mayors, police chiefs and officers, and City Council members. Sometimes, their pleas are heard, such as what happened at Alki Beach and Golden Gardens in Ballard after fights, armed robberies and drive-by shootings forced the city to restrict their hours. For other residents, their pleas have gone ignored.

On Saturday, one city official and one City Council candidate took the time to listen to Mount Baker neighborhood residents, who invited them to a block party to air their concerns about neighborhood safety. They are fed up with loud, explicit music, suspected drug dealing from boats and gunfire.

Andy Sheffer, a key leader with the Seattle Parks and Recreation Department, and Tanya Woo, candidate for Council District 2, should be commended for showing up to listen.

Mount Baker residents say they are forced to tolerate loud music way past 11 p.m. and indiscriminate gunfire into the early morning hours at Stan Sayres Memorial Park and Boat Launch, also known as the Pits, where hydroplanes take their pitstops during Seafair races.

Residents of two nearby homes have had bullets go through their windows. Some report watching drug deals go down between buyers on boats and sellers on the banks.

Over the years, residents of the Lake Washington neighborhood say they have sent dozens of emails to elected and appointed officials and Seattle police. The result has been finger pointing — the police say it’s the Parks Department’s responsibility and the Parks people point to the police.

Advertising

Residents invited Mayor Bruce Harrell, police Chief Adrian Diaz, the office of the parks superintendent and SPD crime prevention coordinator Mark Solomon. All had conflicts with their schedules. Block party coordinators said they did not even bother to invite the district’s incumbent council member, Tammy Morales, because she has been unresponsive to their concerns over the years.

But Woo and Sheffer fielded questions and listened. The residents’ main goal is for the city to close the Pits at 10 p.m. and enforcing it. It’s now open until 11 p.m. Woo said she’s leaning toward closing it at 10 but, if elected, would meet with Parks and SPD to make sure it’s doable and enforceable. “We need to draw everyone in and hold the ( city) accountable,” Woo said.

These concerns aren’t unique to that neighborhood. As Woo pointed out, much attention has been given to Be’er Sheva Park and the Atlantic City Boat Ramp, where multiple shootings have occurred over the years, some fatal.

“It’s about the community safety realm. It differs for every single neighborhood but I think there are commonalities,” Woo said, citing recent improvements in Rainier Beach, where she lives. “It’s about how can we work together with other communities.”

It is about commonalities, and shared interests. Mount Baker residents should join with Rainier Beach and other neighborhoods to continue to pressure the city for change, with a desire for accountability the shared goal.