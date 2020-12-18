At long last, Congress fully authorized the construction of three new icebreakers to replace the Coast Guard’s decrepit fleet in Seattle.

The United States desperately needs this upgrade to support scientific research, enforce treaties and provide rescue services in ice-clogged seas.

Urgency is growing as rapid global warming in the Arctic makes the region more navigable. That’s causing a surge of shipping, commercial and geopolitical activity.

This should prompt a conversation in the Greater Seattle area about supporting the Coast Guard’s upgrade, including the ships and an expanded base on Elliott Bay, and maintaining the region’s longstanding role as a key gateway to the Arctic.

Congress also authorized a long-range program to eventually build three more icebreakers, for a total of six. The cost is breathtaking: Building and outfitting the first three will cost an estimated $2.6 billion.

There’s also funding for a new cutter that should be based in the Puget Sound region, plus potentially more than $100 million to upgrade the Seattle base, according to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell.

Cantwell and Sen. Patty Murray have done great work championing the icebreakers and Arctic issues. That must continue, particularly in collaboration with leaders in Alaska and Maine.

Federal engagement is ultimately more important than the number of icebreakers, which is “a poor proxy for influence in the Arctic,” said former U.S. Ambassador for Oceans and Fisheries David Balton, now senior fellow at the Wilson Center Polar Institute in Washington, D.C.

U.S. leadership helped secure five Arctic agreements since 2011, on issues such as scientific cooperation, pollution response and rescue cooperation.

But the U.S. declined to support the last agreement, on sustainable development, because the Trump administration objected to language addressing climate change.

The outgoing president’s disdain for multinational agreements didn’t help. Arctic agreements must be negotiated with Canada, Russia, Norway, Finland, Iceland and Denmark, plus Indigenous populations. China also aims to develop a “Polar Silk Road” with Arctic infrastructure and shipping routes.

Resuming leadership in this arena will be another test of President-elect Joe Biden’s commitment to multilateralism and climate change.

Whether Seattle supports this is an open question.

Local politicians and activists gleefully protested Arctic oil exploration equipment temporarily parked in Elliott Bay in 2015. Shell went ahead and completed its work, then decided for other reasons the wells weren’t worth pursuing.

The situation has changed since then. Balton said there probably won’t be a lot of new oil and gas development there because it’s not cost effective, especially as the world embraces other energy sources.

Yet fishing is likely to increase, especially if global warming drives species farther north. Shipping is growing as the Northwest Passage becomes feasible. Tourism will also grow as the area becomes more accessible.

Those all increase the need for icebreakers for rescues, law enforcement and assisting vessels traveling through remaining ice.

Cantwell is particularly interested in more research. Much of the current icebreakers’ activity supports National Science Foundation polar research.

“The science mission hasn’t been fully realized with the lack of resources that we’ve had,” she said.

Another question is how the Coast Guard will expand. A spokesperson said it’s now planning what it calls a “new” home port in Seattle. It received $40 million and requested another $62 million in 2021 for construction, property acquisition, environmental work and moving existing facilities.

“Clustering these new assets in Seattle enables the Coast Guard to realize efficiencies in maintenance, logistics and personnel support,” it said in a statement to this editorial board.

One option could be using part of the vacant Terminal 46, next to the current base. Details of such discussions weren’t available from the Port of Seattle or Coast Guard.

Also unclear is whether Trump will sign the National Defense Authorization Act, which not only funds icebreaker construction but overall defense.

It passed the Senate and House with veto-proof majorities. But amid his fit about losing, Trump threatened a veto unless Congress acts on his grudge against Twitter and Facebook, by revising an unrelated telecommunications law. What a patriot.

Assuming the defense bill survives, icebreaker construction begins next year. The first should arrive in 2024, which isn’t soon enough.

In August the Coast Guard suspended Arctic operations after its Seattle-based icebreaker Healy caught fire, destroying its starboard motor.

The defense bill includes $15 million for the annual cost to maintain the other Arctic-capable icebreaker in Seattle, the Polar Star, until its replacement arrives.

All of this should continue Seattle’s legacy, since the Klondike Gold Rush, as an important base for those heading north.

“We will always be the jumping off point for the Arctic,” Cantwell said. “Whether we embrace that, I don’t know.”

Indeed.

There are many grand challenges facing Seattle and Washington, such as recovering from the pandemic, improving public safety and ending inequities.

The easiest items on that agenda should be accommodating vital public assets coming to Seattle’s waterfront and ensuring the region plays a major role in the Arctic’s evolution.