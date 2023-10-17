Anyone who drives out to the Columbia Gorge or into Eastern Washington sees green energy in the state’s huge hydroelectric dams, towering windmills and shining solar panels. There’s even the odd geothermal system tucked away. Now, thanks to an infusion of federal cash, Washington will up its stake in another green energy sector — hydrogen.

The Biden administration last week announced funding for seven hydrogen production hubs across the country. One of them is in the Pacific Northwest. Washington, Oregon and Montana will receive up to $1 billion for eight hydrogen projects, half of them in Washington.

Hydrogen is an excellent way to store energy. It combusts easily, without creating greenhouse gases, and it’s portable. So a long-haul truck could run on hydrogen and top off its tanks just like it does with diesel. Hydrogen also can power generators and is used to manufacture fertilizer.

The trick is getting enough hydrogen. It’s the most abundant element in the universe, but it likes to bond with other elements. Two hydrogen atoms combine with one oxygen atom to make a water molecule. Separating them requires energy.

Because Washington already produces a lot of green energy, it can supply clean electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen through a process called electrolysis. That will help the state and the nation reach important greenhouse gas-reduction milestones to help curb the worst of climate change. Some of the technology is still developing, but the science is sound.

Other hydrogen hubs without bountiful sunlight, wind and waterways will rely on natural gas and must sequester greenhouse gas byproducts.

Advertising

The proposed Washington sites are near Bellingham, Centralia, East Wenatchee and Kennewick. Each is located along a major transportation corridor and is a relatively rural community that will benefit from investment in a burgeoning, future-forward industry. The projects will create thousands of temporary construction jobs as well as hundreds of permanent jobs.

The $7 billion that the Biden administration will spend on hydrogen was included in the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The administration hopes that its initial investment will spark more than $40 billion of private investment in the projects.

Washington has built out its green energy infrastructure for decades. Now that is paying off as the state is perfectly positioned to capitalize on hydrogen, the next green thing.