Among the rows of flowers and flicking candles, handwritten notes at D’Vonne Pickett Jr.’s makeshift memorial give voice to the city’s collective grief.

“Never again is now.” “With heavy hearts.” “No one deserves this.”

On the evening of Oct. 19, Pickett, 31, was shot and killed outside his mail and shipping business, The Postman, on Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street. The once bustling store is dark for the moment as people stop by to pay respects and shake their heads at all that was lost.

In his own way, Pickett was a community builder. That is why his senseless murder hit so many so hard.

When the Postal Service closed its Central District branch in 2019 and didn’t open a new neighborhood location for almost two years, Pickett and his wife and business partner, KeAnna, saw a community need.

Pickett named the shop for his great-grandfather, Jacques Chappell, a mail carrier in the neighborhood for many years.

In starting his business, Pickett wanted to do more than offer shipping services. He wanted a place where people could connect, talk politics, trade opinions. As Pickett told Converge Media, The Postman was about “being a cornerstone for people, an outlet to talk or a meeting space to have some time to connect.”

He wanted to create a deeper sense of community. Given the outpouring of sadness at his passing, Pickett succeeded.

In an age when most communications consist of sending digital messages into the ether, providing a place for positive personal interactions is a gift. That gift feels more precious today. Within a few hours, Pickett’s shop changed from a growing business, to a crime scene, and now a place of mourning.

“We cannot allow a senseless tragedy like this to be the norm in our city,” Mayor Bruce Harrell said in a statement.

Seattle Police statistics show there were 42 homicides this year, as of Sept. 30. Violence has been called a public health crisis. Responses include more behavioral health services, faster interventions, fewer guns, better policing. There is no cure in sight.

Pickett wasn’t a politician or nonprofit leader. He was a former high-school basketball standout, youth coach, husband and father of three young children, an entrepreneur who loved his neighborhood.

If Seattle is to continue to be a livable city, we need everyday people to do what they can to bring community together. That was Pickett’s passion and his legacy. It will be what gets us through the darkness.