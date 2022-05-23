Every step toward a unified response to homelessness in King County seems like it has taken longer than expected.

Add the issuing of contracts from the Regional Homelessness Authority to the list.

As The Seattle Times Project Homeless reporter Greg Kim recently reported, nearly two dozen of the 320 contracts, representing about $110 million, that were transmitted to the authority by the city of Seattle and King County have yet to be signed by the new agency and the community partners they are contracting for services.

Although the work has continued, the contract delay has stalled some payments for important services like shelter and outreach. The contracts are expected to be finalized soon, according to RHA officials.

“The RHA is a new organization and we believe in the power of learning and continuous improvement — so we will continue to get better,” RHA spokeswoman Anne Martens wrote in an email, adding that most service providers have been understanding about the unusual amount of work that has gone into the transition.

Ever since King County Executive Dow Constantine and then-Mayor Jenny Durkan first announced their intention to consolidate homelessness services more than three years ago, the task has proved more complex than anticipated. But perseverance has paid off so far.

Advertising

First were the extended negotiations between city, county and suburban government leaders who wanted to ensure that power and accountability were properly balanced. Then came the pandemic, which stalled the formation of the RHA’s two oversight bodies and hiring of CEO Marc Dones.

Since December, the RHA has consolidated the 320 contracts into just over 200. But now the agency faces another big test: how to align these parts into a coherent, data-driven system that eliminates redundancies, fills gaps and matches resources with priorities.

For example, RHA has inherited 17 separate contracts for outreach services, including one for young people, one for people with mental health needs, three for specific cultural groups and 14 that are linked to specific housing outcomes, Dones told Seattle City Council members at a recent committee meeting. Creating a single “front door” to all housing and service options will be just one of the RHA’s tasks.

Now, as ever, it’s important to be thoughtful and thorough in designing the new regional system. King County residents, taxpayers and people experiencing homelessness have a stake in the success of this new approach.

The table is set. The authority has been given the raw ingredients. What it must do now is make the meal.