A new coalition of Washington employers is making an important commitment to racial equity.

More companies across the state should join Washington Employers for Racial Equity and pledge to support its mission.

They are setting important goals and will report regularly on progress, so they can be held to them.

Inequity cannot be a passing concern. It demands an authentic, sustained and measurable response.

As a baseline, the coalition commissioned a powerful report, posted at employers4equity.org, that everyone should read, employer or not.

It details how Black Washingtonians are disadvantaged by institutions and systems, from health care to education, criminal justice to economic opportunity.

Among the troubling findings: Black Washingtonians are 150% more likely to die in infancy, 11% less likely to graduate high school and 45% less likely to own a home than white peers. They earn only 74 cents on the dollar and accumulate 87% less net worth.

Nationally, Black Americans are 43% more likely to be pulled over by police, 2.3 times more likely to have their cars searched and, if they become defendants, will receive harsher punishments than whites for the same crime.

This may not be a surprise to some, particularly those experiencing systemic racism.

But it’s important and past time for business communities to understand and confront this crisis in places where they operate, acknowledge their role and take concrete, measurable action to bring improvement.

“This is a heroic effort by businesses in the state of Washington,” said Craig Dawson, chief executive of Retail Lockbox, a Seattle startup and incoming chair of the Washington Roundtable.

Dawson is among the paltry 1.9 percent of Black executives in Washington with corporate leadership roles.

Employers in the coalition so far have pledged $2 billion in corporate, community and philanthropic spending to address racial inequity.

More important than dollars, though, are commitments made by coalition members.

All commit to making racial equity a long-term priority at their organizations, foster an inclusive corporate culture and advocate for policies that address racial disparities, improve outcomes and support growth of Black-owned businesses.

The companies also commit to employ a workforce that reflects their communities, achieve racial parity in compensation, increase Black representation in management and increase diversity and racial equity among vendors.

Still being developed are details of how to measure and report progress.

“That’s how we’ll get to accomplishment or failure,” said organizer Christine Gregoire, former Washington governor and CEO of Challenge Seattle, the major-employer group that founded the coalition with the Washington Roundtable.

Washington Employers for Racial Equity launched this month with around 60 members including Microsoft, Alaska Airlines, Costco, Nordstrom and Starbucks, along with the Seahawks, Sounders, Mariners, Storm and Kraken. The Seattle Times is also a member.

Also participating are chambers of commerce around Puget Sound that represent thousands of smaller companies.

Washingtonians across the state should encourage companies they are involved with to take the pledge and commit to a more equitable future, then hold coalition members to their promises.