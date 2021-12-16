It’s one thing when people say public safety services don’t show up in a timely fashion when they call 911.

It’s another level of distress when callers can’t get through to dispatch centers at all.

In the aftermath of a recent seven county 911 outage, state regulators must hold the contractor accountable to make sure this essential service is available 24-7.

The Dec. 9 incident was not a “full 911 outage,” meaning some calls, depending on the caller’s carrier and location, were directed to a dispatch center. It lasted between 3:15 p.m. and around 4:10 p.m.

Agencies including the Seattle Police Department and the Washington State Patrol’s Bellevue office reported issues. So did agencies in King, Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties.

The Washington Emergency Management Division is expecting a report on what happened from the state’s 911 provider, Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech is a publicly traded, Long Island-based global provider of 911 emergency systems. In Washington, the company is responsible for ensuring that a 911 call is delivered to one of 53 public safety answering points or 911 centers. It was awarded a $45 million contract in 2016 to build a “Next Generation 911 Emergency Services” network for the state. The transition from the previous provider, CenturyLink, was completed in September 2020.

The state Utilities and Transportation Commission will determine whether Comtech violated any state laws or rules leading up to the outage or in the company’s response. UTC staff could submit a formal complaint to the three-member commission, which would then decide any fines or penalties.

“The goal of staff investigations and recommended penalties are to prevent a serious and potentially life-threatening 911 outage from reoccurring, ensuring that vital lifesaving services are available for Washington residents,” said UTC spokesperson Emilie Brown.

The Federal Communications Commission can also issue penalties for violations of federal rules.

When it was the state’s 911 provider, CenturyLink was investigated by state and federal authorities after outages in 2014 and 2018. The UTC assessed a $2.85 million penalty for the 2014 service failure.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson submitted testimony Thursday to the UTC, alleging widespread failures during the Dec. 27, 2018, outage that blocked at least 10,752 calls from reaching a 911 dispatcher.

CenturyLink, which was still in charge during that outage, faces $7.2 million in penalties for thousands of alleged violations of state law and UTC rules.

The technology involved with 911 service is truly a behind-the-scenes aspect of public safety. The margin of errors is almost nonexistent. The state must ensure it receives the essential services it pays for, and hold its contractor accountable if it doesn’t.