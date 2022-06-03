City Attorney Ann Davison was right to assert her prosecutorial discretion and seek greater consequences for frequent offenders who come to Seattle Community Court. In recent years, these often troubled souls automatically entered the court’s release-first model.

Now, the City Attorney’s Office and others in the criminal legal and behavioral health systems should focus on making sure people leave detention in better shape than they arrived — connected to services and housing that make it less likely they will reoffend.

To be sure, there is no consensus among regional leaders whether jail is ever the most appropriate option for chronic offenders. But laws mean nothing unless they are enforced, and there are times when that means detention.

Public officials need to directly address this tension and chart a way forward.

Davison’s “High Utilizer Initiative” identified 118 individuals who have been responsible for more than 2,400 criminal cases over the past five years. Most of the charges were theft, trespassing, assault or weapons violations.

This group was not well-served by Community Court, contended Davison.

Community Court is described as a pathway for people to have their low-level misdemeanor charges dismissed by connecting them with community supports and giving back through community service.

“Community Court’s release-first model, voluntary referrals to services and limited accountability mechanisms are the wrong interventions for individuals committing repeat, high-impact criminal activity,” she said in a press release.

After some back and forth, the seven judges who sit on the Seattle Municipal Court bench agreed to exclude chronic offenders from Community Court.

Davison’s move was consistent with how she campaigned for the job last year, promising to restore public safety and improving livability while showing compassion for those who need it.

Deputy City Attorney Scott Lindsay said there are tangible public-safety benefits in arresting and holding chronic offenders in jail. But misdemeanor crimes carry jail time for up to one year, and people often serve less. Every day, people leave detention with nowhere to go.

“We really need to work with the jail to create meaningful interventions and meaningful re-entry plans,” said Lindsay. “How can we get better services for this population in the jail?”

To reduce recidivism and improve conditions for those released from jail, then-Mayor Jenny Durkan announced in 2019 four pilot projects, including a new treatment center and services and case management upon release. None of the programs were implemented.

A King County initiative launched in 2013 called “Familiar Faces” sought better outcomes for high utilizers of the jail who have physical and behavioral health issues. It is now inactive.

A pilot project highlighted on the Familiar Faces website called Jail Release Planning Coordination allowed health workers to enter jails and conduct release planning and transitional-care services. It is not currently in King County jails.

Given the numbers of people rearrested with behavioral health issues, it is evident incarceration doesn’t work, said Leo Flor, director of King County’s Department of Community and Human Services.

“The fact that there are people who continue to come in and out of the jail is proof to me that the jail is not the right place to send them,” he said. “There’s an argument to be made that jail is, in and of itself, not only not a solution, but part of the problem.”

Flor said there is a significant overlap between high utilizers and people with behavioral health needs. He advocates for the creation of a “third door,” a pathway to care that is separate from jail where people can receive treatment in crisis.

Such a facility is clearly needed. But if laws are to be enforced, detention is going to be an option in some cases.

Creating multiple pathways to recovery make sense. That includes making correctional facilities part of those pathways, with mental and behavioral health services and housing case management that begins in jail and follows someone after release, leading to a better, safer life.