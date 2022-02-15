After a transcendent season for the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, Yakima’s own Cooper Kupp walked into the Super Bowl with nothing left to prove. He’d come from an overlooked high school career to becoming the first receiver to lead the NFL in catches, yards and touchdowns in a single season. Then he topped himself, stealing the show on the Super Bowl’s final drive and hauling in the game’s winning touchdown.

The only way it could have been better was if he was wearing Seahawks blue and green.

Kupp earned every bit of the Super Bowl’s MVP award, just as he deserved his recognition as the AP’s NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He spent the full season and playoffs seemingly always open when needed, even when every opponent had ample reasons to fear him. The Bengals — and every Super Bowl viewer — had to know the ball would go to the Rams’ No. 10, yet it kept going to Kupp, a remarkable eight times within the game’s final five minutes. And he kept making the catches.

No one can fail to notice him now.

That’s quite a remarkable journey for a player who spent a standout career for the Pirates of A.C. Davis High School off the major-college recruiting radar, finally getting a scholarship offer from Eastern Washington University weeks after his final game. The stages got bigger, and his star rose. If you were at Husky Stadium on a sunny September Saturday in 2014, you could’ve seen Kupp light up the bigger state school for 145 yards and three touchdowns. Two years later, he torched Washington State’s Cougars even harder. NFL teams, including the Seahawks, passed on him through two rounds of the draft anyway.

Now he’s at the pinnacle of success, a Washington product who has earned everything he got. Well done, Cooper Kupp.