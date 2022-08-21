Washington will bridge the wide gap between job seekers’ qualifications and workforce needs only when every student has access to an excellent education.

Indeed, as the Washington Roundtable puts it, “a credential is essential” for our young residents if they hope to secure well-paid, fulfilling jobs.

Washington’s projected annual job growth rate is more than 2%, but 70% of jobs in the state require some kind of postsecondary credential, the Roundtable estimates.

The first step to helping Washington’s K-12 students advance to higher education is by ensuring they come to school each fall prepared to learn.

Contributions to The Seattle Times editorial board’s annual school-supply drive help make that true for low-income students in King and Snohomish counties. Every penny donated is distributed to community partners: Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and Hopelink. These respected organizations use the money to purchase backpacks and grade-appropriate school essentials like notebooks, backpacks, calculators, pencils, crayons, calculators and flash drives.

As of Wednesday, 711 readers had contributed a combined $123,576 to this year’s drive, which ends on Labor Day. That’s about 62% of our goal. There is plenty of time to donate.

Closing Washington’s workforce skills gap will take sustained effort and significant resources. But we can start by making sure every student arrives at school prepared to learn.

The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for Those in Need, a registered 501(c) (3) Charitable Organization. The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111. Email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com