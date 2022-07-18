When students walk into their classroom without pencils, paper or other supplies, it’s often teachers who step up to help.

You can ease the burden by donating to The Seattle Times editorial board’s annual school-supply drive.

School supplies can be expensive, especially for teachers who dig into their own pockets to fill cupboards with extra notebooks, calculators, pencils, crayons, glue and other materials needed for classroom learning.

Teachers reported spending a record-breaking average of $750 of their own money on school supplies during the 2020-2021 school year, according to a survey conducted by the nonprofit Adopt A Classroom. On a recent search, the organization’s crowdfunding website hosted 422 requests from Washington teachers looking for a little help.

They include a high school English teacher from Kirkland, who wrote: “My class is for at-risk high school students who often barely have their basic needs met … to ask for essentials such as paper, pens, glue stix (sic) or art supplies is simply not possible.”

And a Federal Way special education teacher, who wrote: “I purchase many items for my classroom, but it gets very expensive to resupply every year.”

“Each student is so very capable of meeting the challenges that I present to them, however it becomes a challenge when the materials aren’t there,” wrote a Seattle teacher of her kindergarten and first-grade students in a school where 80% of the students come from low-income households.

A donation of any amount helps ease the financial pressure from teachers like these, and many more who haven’t turned to crowdfunding for help.

For more than two decades, The Times’ annual drive has collected readers’ donations and distributed 100% of the funds to community partners to equip students in King and Snohomish counties with school essentials before they even step foot in a classroom. Cash donations are important, because they are flexible — allowing partners to buy in bulk and tailor backpacks to student need.

The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in need, a registered 501(c) (3) Charitable Organization.

Please give generously and help the area teachers who do so much to help our kids.

Donate online at st.news/schoolsupplydrive. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com.