No matter a person’s age, memories of the first day of school linger. Everyone knows just how awful it would feel to be the kid who starts the year without pencils, a notebook or backpack because their parents couldn’t afford those items.

For 24 years, The Seattle Times and its readers have helped thousands of children dodge that particular trauma by raising money for school supplies. Every penny goes to three organizations — Hopelink, YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish and the Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness — who purchase the essentials and give them to kids in need.

Last year, the three groups provided more than 3,500 students with new backpacks stuffed full of pens, notebooks, rulers and hand sanitizer — everything necessary to get school off to a solid start — thanks to the generosity of 1,130 Seattle Times readers, who donated a collective $210,616.

The original idea came from the newspaper’s former editorial writer Lance Dickie, who was volunteering at a food bank in 1999 when he noticed what happened when a load of donated school supplies was handed out.

“The effect was electrifying,” he recalled. “The kids saw new Crayons, pens, pencils and notebooks. Moms and dads saw welcome help with a back-to-school necessity.”

He suggested The Times spearhead a campaign to do the same for families across the region, an effort that has now raised well over $1 million. Today, with the cost of backpacks and school supplies easily totaling more than $100 per child, the aid is an enormous help to families who juggle expenses just to make rent every month.

The bulk of the supplies go to elementary-school kids. But there are a significant number of high school students who need pricier items like scientific calculators — essential for algebra and advanced math — which can run anywhere from $12 to $20, or more. Hopelink will be adding those to their giving list for older youth this year.

As every parent knows, a backpack represents more than just a tool for carrying books to and from class. To children, there’s a whole sense of identity wrapped up in those colorful sacks.

For that reason, all three organizations may use some of the money raised for gift cards so kids can go to a store and choose precisely the backpack that best conveys the person they want the world to see.

The drive is part of The Seattle Times Fund for those in Need, a registered 501(c)(3) Charitable Organization. The easiest way to donate is online. Checks may also be sent to: The Seattle Times School-Supply Drive, P.O. Box C-11025, Seattle, WA 98111; email questions to ffn@seattletimes.com.