Happy New Year!

Good riddance, 2020; bring on some good news.

Today, for the fifth year, we share the results of our reader headline contest. We ask readers to dream a little at the prospect of the shiny new year.

The exercise has perhaps never been as poignant as this year, with 2020’s exceptional challenges: a deadly pandemic, economic calamity, bitter political divisions, a fuller societal awakening to the mistreatment of Black Americans.

Our contest entrants scrounged around for the silver lining in the detritus of 2020, and readers from Bellingham to Arizona submitted more than 200 suggestions.

Here are the editorial board’s favorites, presented above as the cellphone alerts that news junkies know all to well (and in a list below). The top three will receive a copy of cartoonist David Horsey’s new book, “Drawing Apart: Political Cartoons from a Polarized America,” and some Seattle Times swag. They are Beatriz P. Wallace of Newcastle, Samantha Brown of Mill Creek and Sean Hawks of Seattle.

May 2021 bring us the cheer and positive change these headlines suggest.

A list of the editorial board’s favorite contest entries:

-Roll up your sleeves, America: FDA approves disinformation vaccine, Beatriz P. Wallace, Newcastle

-Red and blue sides agree that Black Lives Matter: Policy overhaul and reparations to begin immediately, Samantha Brown, Mill Creek

-Newly vaccinated Washingtonians struggle to find new reason to avoid family, friends, gym, Sean Hawks, Seattle

-Loren Culp hired as bouncer at Mar-a-Lago, Mark Peeples, Monroe

-Fauci named Sexiest Man Alive, Gail Risdal, Woodinville

-U.S. Congress wakes up, sees the world on fire and gets serious about climate change, Bob Kutter, Seattle

-Donald who? Trump rapidly fading into obscurity after he leaves White House, Cheryl Laufle, Seattle

-Trump orders his Space Force director to find a planet with friendlier courts, Thomas Redman, Auburn

-INSIDE: Absolutely nothing about Trump, Howard Hance, Snohomish

-West Seattle Bridge plans scrapped after distribution of jet packs, Neal Starkman, Seattle

-21st Century Voting Rights Act becomes law: Registration and voting eased to enfranchise more Americans than ever, Chris Wiswell, Seattle

-First day of freedom from COVID-19 and hugs abound everywhere, Molly Holscher, Seattle

-Corona crushed!, Neal Engledow, Blaine

-Kraken cracks NHL attendance record at season opener, Ashley E. Sweeney, La Conner

-Inslee says ‘No new taxes! Just smarter spending!,’ Paul Allen, Seattle

-Popular-vote amendment passes, end of Electoral College, Tim Walsh, Seattle

-Contraceptive awareness raised internationally, global birthrate declines, Mikayla Puska, Seattle

-2021 legislative session remote testimony huge success, Jason Mercier, Kennewick