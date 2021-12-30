Happy New Year! How you holding up?

The last 21 months have been tough all around as the pandemic has many of us hunkering in our homes while the bravest among us hit the front lines from health care to grocery sales. Many of our children are lagging in their studies while educators adapt to disease-control measures. Vaccines have started to reopen the world, but the delta variant checked our overconfidence and, if that wasn’t enough, the omicron variant had families again adding risk calculation to their holiday prep activities.

Let’s shake it off and dream a little bit about a more optimistic 2022.

Today, for the sixth year, we share the results of our reader headline contest. We asked readers to envision news they would like to see in the shiny new year.

Readers submitted more than 142 suggestions. Some of the entries were funny and snarky; others hopeful and idealistic. Opinion staff members enjoyed reading through them and voting for their favorites.

Here are the editorial board’s selections, presented as the cellphone alerts that news junkies know all too well. The top three will receive some Seattle Times swag. They are Janet Friday, Terry Mitchell and Conrad Cipoletti, all of Seattle.

Here’s hoping 2022 brings us the cheer and positive change these headlines suggest.

A list of the editorial board’s favorite contest entries:

-‘Late, Understaffed, but Not Canceled’ wins Washington State Ferry naming contest, Janet Friday, Seattle

-CDC announces that chocolate destroys COVID, Terry Mitchell, Seattle

-July 4 revelers flood West Seattle Bridge as peninsula reconnected to rest of city, Conrad Cipoletti, Seattle

-Seattle Aquarium octopus found watching Kraken on TV, Darcy Hilby, Burien

-Public finally understands ‘leave no trace,’ no trash on any trails, Beth Steeves, Puyallup

-Bezos and Musk decide to stop playing with rockets, help those who are homeless instead, Richard Buchanan, Poulsbo

-Child poverty ended with expansion of the new permanent Child Tax Credit, Willie Dickerson, Snohomish

-Pete Carroll accepts head coach job of professional English soccer club, William Wurtz, Redmond

-Extreme wave of kindness and civility sweeps the nation; examples detected in all 50 states, Katrina Dohn, Tukwila

-Bipartisan agreement sets term limits of SCOTUS justices to 12 years, Bruce Howard, Freeland

-Major social media platforms ban political and pandemic posts; ‘We screwed up,’ top CEOs admit, Thomas McBroom, Lake Stevens

-New variant attacks other variants, avoids humans, Tom Malmoe, Renton

-JFK Jr. does return — remains a Democrat and slams QAnon, Al Hikida, Seattle

-Homeowners dig up lawns, plant gardens to feed community, Alice Cain, Bothell

-Should auld acquaintance be forgot — you’ve been quarantined too long, Naomi Wark, Camano Island

-Daylight vs. standard time problem solved, Howard Briggie, Seattle

-Kindness vaccine developed, majority of world citizens inoculated, Jackie Williams, Sammamish