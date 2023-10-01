Last March, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 31-year-old man with starting a fire that destroyed 58 boats and damaged at least 10 others at a Lake Union boat storage facility.

On scene, a detective found Arthur Arakelov under a boat cover near the blaze. Video captured a person matching his description climbing around the yard before the fire.

Arakelov, it turns out, had quite a court record. Prosecutors noted he was convicted of a series of past offenses, including a felony narcotics conviction out of California.

An out-of-state conviction did not make Arakelov an outlier. In fact, he is part of a sizable number of defendants tried in King County with criminal records elsewhere.

To assess the number of defendants with prior criminal records outside of King County and the state, the editorial board asked the Prosecutor’s Office to run the data. Here is what analysts found:

Between June and August 2023, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed felony cases against 1,266 defendants. Of those, 733 or about 58% had a criminal conviction history outside of King County, either elsewhere in Washington or in other states.

About 23% of defendants had out-of-state convictions. Of the 1,002 defendants with previous criminal convictions, almost 29% had out-of-state convictions.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that criminal history is not an indication of guilt and all defendants are innocent until proven otherwise.

The analysts reported that prosecutors frequently see people accused of crimes in King County that have conviction histories in Pierce or Snohomish counties. Defendants with out of state convictions usually had law enforcement contacts in California, New York, or Nevada.

This is a notable for several reasons. Governments spend a lot of time assessing who receives services. Take homelessness, for example.

As the Times reported, King County’s Homeless Management Information System recorded that nearly 80% of people seeking homelessness services in 2022 reported that their last stable place to live was in Washington state. Only 12.3% reported that their last stable home was out of state.

The King County Prosecutor’s Office did not rely on “last known address” surveys. According to the analysis: “There is inconsistency around the last known address fields initially referred by investigators — so much so that it’s not reliable to use that data with certainty.”

Instead, analysts looked at conviction histories compiled by the U.S. Department of Justice and the state Administrative Office of the Courts.

What does all this mean? People are moving around and coming to King County for a variety of reasons. Some of them end up accessing governmental services, whether its housing or behavioral health or law enforcement.

Fundamentally, it may not make a difference. People are here and it is government’s responsibility to handle whatever issues they may confront. But as the region’s population booms, we should be clear-eyed about all the responsibilities that come with being a national destination.