After months of suspense, Gov. Jay Inslee’s decision not to seek an unprecedented fourth term opens the door for a new generation of leadership as the state’s chief executive.

The governor’s race will be open for the first time since Inslee’s first run in 2012. Voters will be best served by a robust contest among ideas and visions for the state’s future.

So far, two Democratic statewide officials have expressed interest in the job — Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who launched an exploratory campaign Tuesday, and state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.

A Republican, Richland School Board member Semi Bird, has already banked about $51,000 for a gubernatorial run, according to the state Public Disclosure Commission. Complicating his bid is that he one of three School Board members facing a recall effort, partly over COVID masking decisions.

We welcome more entries. As we wrote in a December editorial:

“Let there not be a preferred or anointed candidate. Hopefuls should not defer to party loyalty. Washingtonians deserve to hear from a packed field of potential governors offering their vision of our collective future.

“Let the election jostling begin.”

The new governor should fully embrace the role of education leader in a state with a Constitution that declares education the state’s “paramount duty.” The governor should create a cabinet position to oversee education of Washington’s youngest citizens from birth to graduate school. Despite a 2017 education finance overhaul, spurred by a state court ruling, inequities persist throughout the state. This is the opportunity to get that straightened out.

The right leader in the CEO job will also be deeply committed to transparency and open government, putting public access for residents ahead of agency bureaucracy and moneyed special interests. Not just information but advocacy for public government.

On this, Inslee set a high bar by pledging never to invoke executive privilege. He also vetoed a bill with which the Legislature attempted to exempt itself from the state Public Records Act.

Inslee’s careerlong commitment to combating climate change is also an important mantle for the new governor to pick up. He signed the Climate Commitment Act, a carbon-pricing program that sets a statewide cap on greenhouse-gas emissions that declines over time. His short-lived campaign for president also served this end, injecting this topic into the national debate.

The new governor should be committed to the idea that true democracy is not a zero-sum game. Though a minority in a solidly Democratic state, Republican lawmakers represent constituents in about 30 red counties beyond the blue Puget Sound. Ignoring the voices of the minority fails to serve the whole state.

The state’s top job is crucial for all of Washington, from its high tech to its world-class agricultural industry. Perched here on the Pacific Rim, the state is not only a leader in the nation but internationally as well. We need a visionary, qualified leader committed to the people.

Let the candidates make their cases. Voters, start your vetting.