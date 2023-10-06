Agents of chaos have taken over the U.S. House of Representatives, bouncing their Speaker in historic fashion and threatening that body’s ability to keep the federal government running.

The agents are far-right Republican representatives who, joined by Democrats, ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The true public servants in the GOP caucus must assert themselves before the damage becomes irreversible.

McCarthy’s sin was keeping the government open. He allowed the House to vote last weekend on a cleanish continuing resolution to fund the government for a few more weeks. It passed with broad bipartisan support.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, Extremist-Florida, would have none of that. Bipartisanship? Keeping the lights on while Congress negotiates a budget? Betrayal!

Gaetz and his fellow agents of chaos forced a vote on removing McCarthy from the speakership. Eight of them, joined by all the Democrats, were enough to throw McCarthy out.

Democrats were not about to save McCarthy. The California Republican has established himself as a serial liar, self-serving hypocrite and shameless partisan. He signed off on an impeachment investigation of President Joe Biden without any evidence of wrongdoing, after promising not to do so without a floor vote. He struck a deal with President Biden in the spring on spending numbers, and promptly undercut those numbers in spending bills. And he went on a Sunday political talk show to make the laughable claim that Democrats were responsible for bringing the federal government to the brink of shutdown when it was clear to everyone that Republican dysfunction was to blame.

Now what? Gaetz preened in the spotlight as an assassin, not a kingmaker. He has shared no plan for moving forward with a new speaker who can get anything done with a Senate and White House controlled by Democrats.

Republicans recessed the House for a week to give them time to figure something out and possibly not to repeat the embarrassing string of floor votes to choose a speaker that they had earlier this year. While they debate, the clock is ticking on the continuing resolution that is keeping the government open. Every day wasted on this manufactured leadership crisis is a day closer to government shutdown.

If there’s a strange silver lining, it’s that with no House speaker, Washington Sen. Patty Murray is second in line for the presidency. That’s about as useful as being Prince Harry, but at least she’s not McCarthy.

McCarthy ceded power to the GOP’s most extreme elements. Responsible members of the party must retake control. Find a leader to stand against the zealots. As distasteful as it sometimes has been, successful speakers compel good behavior with the power of committee assignments and control of legislation.

America needs a moderate Republican speaker who can work with Democrats to accomplish, if not great things, the minimum needed to keep the country functional.